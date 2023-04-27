Herpes Cream: 5 effective ointments against cold sores

Cold sores is a curse: once you have it, you will always get it again. While it does not require medical attention, it can be treated with over-the-counter medications. The earlier the better.

In theory, almost everyone carries the herpes simplex virus type 1 without realizing it – because it does not break out in everyone. However, if it is activated, for example by a weakened immune system (triggered by a cold, stress, certain medications or hormonal changes), the painful blisters keep coming back. They often affect the upper or lower lip, but can also occur on the chin, in or on the nose and cheeks. This happens especially when the cold sores open and the liquid they contain leaks out. Because it contains the highly contagious viruses. The question arises: What helps against herpes? Thanks to medicine, there are numerous creams that have a virus-inhibiting effect. Which of these are recommended and what you need to know about the application is explained below.

When it tingles: That’s why quick action is important



Scientific studies have proven that a herpes cream can not only reduce the duration of the outbreak, but also alleviate the typical symptoms (burning, itching, feelings of tension) – but only if you use the antiviral agent in good time. It is best to speak as soon as your lip starts to tingle, but no later than within 24 hours. If you apply cream to the affected area too late, the viruses have spread too far and can no longer be stopped.

Important: So that the active ingredients contained in the herpes cream can stop the virus and relieve the symptoms, it should be applied to the blisters at least every two to three hours during the day. It is best to use a cotton swab so that you do not transfer bacteria to the wound via your fingers.

Which herpes cream relieves the symptoms?



An antiviral herpes cream usually contains one of the two active ingredients: aciclovir or penciclovir – the latter is said to be able to contain the cold sores at a later stage. Both drugs are over-the-counter and therefore available without a prescription. In addition, there are also combination preparations that contain aciclovir and cortisone. In contrast to the classic products, they should be able to contain the cold sores better.

In the following, we present five different herpes creams that, based on personal experience, stern-Editor recommended are:

1. Zovirax

The herpes cream known from radio and television is a real classic for combating cold sores: Zovirax contains the active ingredient aciclovir, which relieves itching and reduces pain. In addition, it supports and shortens the natural healing process by preventing the virus from multiplying and accelerating the crust formation of the cold sore.

2. Zovirax Duo

With this white one Herpes-Creme It is a combination drug with two active ingredients: aciclovir and hydrocortisone. Together they fight the first signs such as itching, burning or tingling on the lip, so that ideally no blisters form in the first place. Of course, this always depends on how quickly you react to the symptoms. Due to the antiviral and anti-inflammatory active ingredient the inflammation is fought and the spread of the virus is stopped. Apply the herpes cream for five days in a row up to five times a day (at intervals of three to four hours).

3. Penicivir

This Herpes-Creme contains the active ingredient penciclovir and is also used at an early stage to inhibit the outbreak of cold sores and thus the multiplication of the virus. This product can also help alleviate the typical symptoms and accelerate the healing process. A special plus point here is that the white cream is also available in Skin color are available, so that these do not catch the eye as much as the classic products on the face (especially on the lips).

4. Acyclovir

As the name suggests, it contains Herpes-Creme the active ingredient aciclovir. This is particularly suitable for herpes simplex viruses, which recur very frequently. It relieves the pain and itching in the early stages if you smear the cream over the burgeoning lip blisters early on. The infected skin areas should be rubbed on extensively but thinly with a cotton swab up to five times a day at intervals of four hours.

5. Aciclostad

Also in this one Herpes-Creme the active substance aciclovir can be found again. Apply the remedy early as soon as you feel the first tingling sensation. The sooner you become active, the greater the likelihood that you will prevent the herpes outbreak – if the first blisters have already formed, you can at least stop the uncontrolled spread.

You might also be interested in:



This article contains so-called affiliate links. Further information are available here.