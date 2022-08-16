A period of prolonged physical or emotional stress, a drop in immune defenses, prolonged exposure to the sun (especially in this period, when the rays are strongest), sudden changes in temperature and even an unregulated diet. For those who suffer from it, all of these situations can lead to a common consequence: cold sores, a chronic virus of ancient origin. The variant we know today would date back, according to a new study published in Science Advances, in the Bronze Age, when the practice of kissing began to spread among individuals.

What is herpes simplex

Two-thirds of the world‘s population carries the herpers simplex virus 1 (Hsv-1) virus, the most common variant manifesting as small, itchy, inflammatory blisters on the lip. It is transmitted through close contact with an infected person, such as skin contact, a kiss, the use of the same cutlery or towels. Once the first infection is contracted, the virus remains latent in the sensory neurons of our body for life, and reactivates under special circumstances such as those listed above.

A virus that mutates very slowly

The herpes family has a long history, spanning multiple species and dating back millions of years. Of the 115 currently known, only eight infect humans, with Hsv-1 being the most common. Unlike other viruses, such as Sars-Cov-2, whose variants continue to generate and follow each other, the herpes virus has a very slow variability and mutations occur over centuries or even millennia. However, according to the new study, something happened about 5,000 years ago that caused an increase in infections and allowed one herpes strain to prevail over all others.

The examination on the teeth

To find out, DNA taken from the teeth of four adult individuals (three men and two women) who lived between the third and seventeenth centuries AD was analyzed: the first two are a man and a woman from Cambridge, United Kingdom, who lived respectively between 1350-1450 and 500-575; the third, coming from Russia, lived between 253 and 530 AD; and the fourth, the most recent, lived in Holland between 1600 and 1700. For each of them the DNA of the herpes they carried was sequenced, and from the examination of the differences a mutation rate was elaborated for today’s strain of Hsv-1.

Diffusion during the Bronze Age

Historically, the first differentiation of the virus variants in humans coincided with the first migration of populations out of Africa. From the new analyzes, however, it emerged that the form of Hsv-1 that plagues the world today originated during the Bronze Age, after humans migrated from the steppe grasslands of Eurasia to Europe, to which a notable demographic increase also followed.

The first form of transmission from parents to children

The first form of transmission, according to experts, is “vertical”, that is, from parents to children; however, during this era it is the transversal diffusion between individuals not belonging to the same family unit that made the difference. This could be linked to a change in the social behavior of individuals, such as the introduction of new cultural practices such as kissing.

The kiss hypothesis is also supported by other studies which have shown that the more socially complex a culture is, the higher the frequency of kissing. With the migration, spread and settlement of humans in the Bronze Age, it is possible that kisses also became more common. And they certainly remained, given that even today this is the modality that contributes most to circulating the virus.