Herpes zoster, a small handbook on vaccination

There are many doubts about Herpes zoster, the disease caused by the same virus responsible for the onset of chickenpox. There are those who wonder if getting vaccinated against shingles (the other name for herpes zoster) can be useful in reducing the number and intensity of recurrences and those who, on the contrary, fear that vaccination could trigger the reappearance of symptoms. Others, on the other hand, wonder whether having contracted the disease in the past already constitutes in itself a form of protection similar to that guaranteed by the vaccine. Salute asked Michele Conversano, director of the Department of Prevention of the Local Health Authority of the province of Taranto, these and many other questions received from readers, trying to clarify things.

06 Ottobre 2022

What is Herpes Zoster?

“Herpes zoster is a disease caused by the varicella zoster virus (VZV). When we first come into contact with this virus we develop chickenpox. Once recovered from this disease, the virus does not go away, it remains inside the body in a ‘dormant’ state and can reactivate under particular conditions – for example, when taking immunosuppressive therapies, or in any case in situations where our immune system is compromised or weakened – no longer generating chicken pox but a pathology known as shingles or Herpes zoster precisely”.

How does the vaccination cycle work, are boosters necessary?

“The available vaccines have shown to have excellent efficacy even after many years. Therefore, no booster is foreseen after the primary cycle, which, for the most recent vaccine, based on recombinant technology, consists of two doses”.

Who should get vaccinated against shingles?

“Herpes zoster tends to occur when our immune system is weakened due to a disease, immunosuppressive therapy, or, physiologically, with advancing age. In fact, shingles affects above all the elderly, starting from 60-65 years of age and with a peak incidence around 75-80. Therefore vaccination is particularly suitable for this age group. For the same reasons, the vaccine is indicated, in this case regardless of age, also for oncological, rheumatological, diabetic patients, and for all those potentially at risk for the reactivation of the virus”.

Can getting vaccinated help reduce the number and intensity of relapses?

“Yes, especially the latest approved vaccine has shown to have excellent efficacy, which is even around 90%, even in reducing relapses”.

Many people who have developed the disease in the past ask us if vaccination can trigger the return of symptoms. It’s possible?

“Absolutely not. On the contrary: the vaccine stimulates the immune system to avoid the manifestations related to the reactivation of the virus. Indeed, the vaccine is also very effective in preventing postherpetic neuralgia, which occurs after the typical skin manifestations of shingles have healed and which can last even months or even years.

Does having developed the disease protect us for a certain period?

“No, having had herpes zoster in the past is no protection for the future.”

Can the vaccine also be performed in the presence of neuralgia or other types of relapses related to previous infections?

“The vaccine is not therapeutic and in any case it is not advisable to receive it during an acute manifestation. Usually we wait for the symptoms in progress to end, after which we can proceed with the vaccination “.

How much time must pass from the last manifestation of Herpes zoster before being vaccinated?

“For the live attenuated vaccine there was talk of having to wait at least a year from the end of the symptoms linked to the reactivation of Herpes zoster. On the other hand, as regards the latest approved vaccine, the recombinant one, once all the symptoms have been eliminated, and therefore the acute phase of the disease has been overcome, vaccination can be proceeded “.

For those who have received vaccination in the past, is it advisable to repeat it with the latest approved vaccine?

“In Italy we have not received any indication of the need to repeat the vaccination in subjects who received the previous version of the vaccine, also because the previous one was an effective vaccine anyway. In Germany they had suggested repeating it instead, especially for high-risk individuals. We are therefore waiting for more precise indications to arrive ”.

Where can you get vaccinated? Who to ask for information?

“Of course it depends first of all on your Region and on your ASL of reference. Some Regions proceed by active call, that is, inviting the over-65s to get the vaccine at public clinics. Or it could be the so-called ‘pathology networks’, i.e. diabetes centres, oncology departments and so on, who call their patients inviting them to undergo vaccination. Other Regions, on the other hand, go through general practitioners. At national level, the indication we can give is to ask for information at the vaccination center of your ASL of reference or from your family doctor. Or again, those who belong to one of the risk categories we mentioned earlier, due to a specific pathology, can ask their trusted specialist for information”.