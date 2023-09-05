Herpes zoster: relapses after the vaccine, what to do?

“Despite having had the herpes zoster vaccine with two doses, unfortunately I continue to have recurrences. I have been suffering from herpes for 50 years, and I would like to know what is advisable to do in this case. Re-vaccinate? Who should I contact?”

Cutaneous shingles and its complications are due to reactivation of the varicella-zoster virus that occurs once or twice in a healthy person’s life. From his information, no further recalls are needed after having the recombinant vaccine.

If you continue to have recurrences of a probable “herpes” from which you have been suffering for a very long time, a clinical evaluation in a specialist infectious disease center would be advisable for a differential diagnosis with other “herpes” infections.

*Alessandra Latini is Alessandra Latini Head of the UOSD Dermatology STD/HIV, Tropical and Migration Diseases of the San Gallicano Dermatological Institute

