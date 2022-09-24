The USL Company has scheduled two extraordinary sessions to get vaccinated against Herpes Zoster, more commonly known as Shingles. The two days, set for Tuesday 27th and Thursday 29th September from 2.30pm to 5.00pmare free to access and will take place at the Public Hygiene Service clinics of the Baggiovara Service Center in Strada Martiniana 21, Entrance 1 Ground Floor.

The sessions are addressed to all those born between 1952 and 1957not yet vaccinated against Herpes Zoster, et al adults from 18 years of age with heart disease, diabetes or COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) documented. To be able to get vaccinated, just show up with an identity document and health card, together with any medical documentation.

The disease and the risks

Herpes Zoster, also known as Fire of saint Anthony, it is a very common disease (about one in four people develop an episode in their lifetime) and its frequency increases with age. It is caused by the reactivation of the chickenpox virus which, after the disease, is not eliminated but remains latent in our nervous system and can reactivate and manifest itself at any time, especially in the elderly and in those with a weakened immune system. The cutaneous manifestations of the disease foresee the appearance of very painful localized vesicles; the most common complication is post-herpetic neuralgia: a chronic pain syndrome that can last months or even years after the skin lesions have healed.

The vaccine reduces the risk of developing herpes zoster and especially protects against post-herpetic neuralgia.