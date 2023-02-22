AGORDO – The Favretti pharmacy in Agordo will come acquired to the Luxottica group. The operation is being finalized in these days, but the change of hands seems imminent eyewear giant. That the substantial welfare package offered to its collaborators had already been aimed for health for some time had already been demonstrated by numerous initiatives in this sense, but this operation further strengthens the concept that well-being of its employees is at the center of the attention of the group, and especially with this operation for the benefit of the approx 4000 workers who operate in the factory where the late patron Leonardo Del Vecchio set up his first eyewear factory, which was then destined to begin the growth path that we know today as the colossus “Essilor Luxottica” world‘s leading eyewear manufacturer.

The unknown of the sign

It remains to be seen, and it will presumably already be in the next few weeks, whether Luxottica will keep it the historical sign of the pharmacy and if continuity of service and work will be guaranteed for the pharmacists and personnel currently employed in the activity, which in any case should be noted, is currently operational with the historical management. That of the Favretti pharmacy is a long story. It was established way back 1885 by Luigi Favretti, and subsequently carried forward under the sign of continuity by Dr. Gino, to then pass in 1989 to the guidance of Dr. Giorgio Favretti, born in 1944, graduated from the University of Padua, who managed the pharmacy with dedication and commitment until December 2021, i.e. until his last days of life. The fourth generation of the family currently sees Dr. Anna Favretti, Giorgio’s daughter, at the helm of the structure at the University of Bologna, which since the first months of management has had to face certainly difficult periods, characterized by the covid, first with the lockdown and subsequently with the long trail of the pandemic. Since the pharmacy activity is a service dedicated to the public, at the moment it seems unlikely that the activity will move within the Luxottica plant in Agordo, while the hypothesis that the pharmacy will remain in the historic sitegiven that otherwise the town would remain with a single pharmacy open to the public, the municipal one active at the “La Corte Agordina” shopping center, perhaps a little for a capital of the valley with about 3500 inhabitants and site of a hospital.

The role

On the other hand, the Favretti pharmacy performs an important service, especially for the elderly and dependent population. In fact, in addition to the drug administration business, it also represents an important point of reference for the services for the sale and rental of aids for the elderly and disabled and for the post-operative period, but allows, through blood tests, to monitor the values ​​of glycated hemoglobin, blood sugar, total cholesterol, triglycerides, transaminases as well as blood pressure measurement and other services. A few months ago it also equipped itself with a external vending machine near the entrance to the pharmacy, which in the eyes of some inhabitants has also raised some perplexities, especially from an aesthetic point of view, and also by a facebook group active in the Agordino town.

Read the full article

in Il Gazzettino