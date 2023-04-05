Silvio Berlusconi And hospitalized at the San Raffaele in Milan for gods pulmonary and cardiovascular problems. He made one tac and is waiting for further investigations. According to some sources, the Knight would be in the department of intensive therapy.

He would show up at the hospital with respiratory distress. The situation has now stabilized.

A visit from the eldest daughter is expected shortly, Marina.

The 86-year-old leader of Forza Italia was hospitalized in the Lombard hospital from last Monday to last Thursday for what had been defined as “medical checks”, after some previous pathologies they had returned to being heard. On that occasion, she had been visited by her son Luigi and of his brother Paolo.

Leaving the San Raffaele, accompanied by his partner Marta Fascina, Berlusconi then waved a greeting from the back seat of the blue car to the journalists and onlookers waiting for him at the hospital entrance.

Berlusconi’s words after the last hospitalization

Back home on March 31, Berlusconi posted an image thanking his social media followers for their support. «I thank all those who have wanted to dedicate a thought of closeness and affection to me in recent days», he wrote, «I have already returned to work on the main themes of these days, ready and determined to commit myself, as I always have, for the country that I love”.

On Sunday – just three days ago – the leader of Forza Italia had also joked with his followers: «Today is Palm Sunday, but for me it is also the feast of all flowers. I love them all, but most of all I love tulips, especially for the variety of their colors. So look what I’ve done: a lawn, a large lawn full of tulips at my house, do you like them? Then I will try to make you see it better on television. For now I tulip you, no sorry I made a mistake: I greet you and hug you all ».

Berlusconi’s health conditions and pathologies

Before last week’s hospitalization Berlusconi, 86 years old, had been hospitalized in San Raffaele just over a year ago, in January 2022, at the turn of the election of the President of the Republic.

That time it had been the cause of his hospitalization a urinary tract infectionwhich made it necessary to apply massive therapies.

The founder of Come on Italy he has been hospitalized several other times over the past few years. In September 2020, Berlusconi had tested positive for the Sars-CoV-2 virus, and had developed symptoms of Covid-19including one bilateral pneumonia.