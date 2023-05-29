“He’s in serious condition”, “I’m superstitious”: what happened to Massimo Boldi

Fake news strikes again. The latest victim of the web trap is Massimo Boldi. In the past few hours, the rumor has spread that the actor had been rushed to hospital due to a serious heart problem, but there was really nothing to be true. Or better. Boldi had health problems, yes but in 2018. The news, however, was taken up as if the drama were current, sparking panic on the net and the actor was forced to make an official denial first on Dagospia then through news agencies.

What happened on the net

A suggestive and appealing title was enough to spread the fake news like wildfire on the web. “Massimo Boldi, finished in serious conditions under the knife: the grave heart problem. Emergency intervention“, reads the header of the article, which made fans of the interpreter worry about “Christmas on the Nile“. The fact was taken up by some information sites and the fake news it went viral, so much so that it attracted the attention of the person concerned.

The denial in Dagospia

Massimo Boldi wanted to let fans and curious people know that he is in excellent health and sent a letter use to Roberto D’Agostino with request for publication on the website Dagospy. “ Dear Dago, on some sites there are rumors about my “serious health conditions”. Luckily I’m fine and these news are not true. At the limit I get rid of the SUV on the Tram rails “said the actor, joking about the misadventure he experienced a few days ago in Milan, when he got stuck in the middle of the tracks in his car.

“I’m superstitious”