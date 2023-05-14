“He’s sick, he’s in pain and he’s giving it his all”

Veronica Lario breaks the silence and returns after a long time to talk about her ex-husband Silvio Berlusconi who has been hospitalized for over a month at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan for…

Veronica Lario breaks the silence and returns after a long time to talk about her ex-husband Silvio Berlusconi who has been hospitalized for over a month at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan to treat pneumonia resulting from myelomonocytic leukemia. “There is a person who is sick, who is suffering and who is trying hard”, she explains to reporters when she arrives unexpectedly at a + Europe conference dedicated to labor issues in Milan.

Silvio and Veronica divorced in 2014

Heartfelt words that are almost a hug from afar to the former premier with whom he shared many years of married life, almost twenty, and with whom he had three children Barbara, Eleonora and Luigi who gave her many grandchildren. Theirs is a story in which controversies and legal battles have not been lacking, such as the one linked to the maintenance allowance after the divorce. Veronica Lario, discreet as always, however, does not answer questions that she considers too private and does not clarify whether she has visited her hospitalized ex-husband in the last month.

“I’d rather not answer – he explains – these are very personal questions”. After all, confidentiality was the hallmark of her life spent next to Silvio Berlusconi, and there were few occasions in which Veronica Lario showed up next to him even when he was Prime Minister, preferring to remain on the sidelines. But she still didn’t hold back when she was asked to talk about her ex-husband who is having a difficult time. The 66-year-old ex-wife of the Cav surprised everyone by participating in an event promoted by +Europa dedicated to the themes of labor policies, training and artificial intelligence. In reality Veronica Lario was present at the conference as a friend and client of Paolo Costanzo, coordinator of the party in Milan who is her accountant, but she did not hide her interest in some of the topics on which the party founded by Emma Bonino spends its time. «In part yes», I feel close to the positions of +Europa «on the fact that we need to broaden our views and above all young people, thanks to new technologies, are in direct contact and this must be helped, it must not be blocked or mortified – he admitted -. I am a grandmother and for me the family is the most important thing, I have many grandchildren and there was a very interesting conference on new technologies here. I came to be able to have a dialogue with my family, that’s all.” The former actress did not hold back even when journalists asked her opinion on more divisive issues such as the legalization of soft drugs, a battle carried out by + Europe. «I believe that drugs are a serious issue and that young people must understand the seriousness of this issue-she clarified. Then in use, everyone does what they want». “I am very happy that you are following carefully the things we do, of freedom, of Europe and law – commented Benedetto Della Vedova -, if you want to take the card you will be welcome”.

