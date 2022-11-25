Lando Buzzanca “Now he is worse, a year ago he talked and walked, now he is skeletal and curled up in a bed”. These are the words that Fulvio Tomaselli, trusted doctor of the actor, relies on a post on Facebook after days of hospitalization at the Agostino Gemelli hospital in Rome.

The 86-year-old actor was in an RSA last November 8 when he fell from his wheelchair hitting his forehead. Tests were needed in the hospital, and he has been in Gemelli ever since. His conditions don’t sound good: “I would like to show you the images” writes the doctor who says he avoids publication only out of respect for the Italian icon and criticizes the management of the RSA with his post.

The doctor’s complaint: «Exhausted and dramatically lucid»

“I already reported this condition on August 5, as your trusted doctor. He’s worse now” writes the doctor “Buzzanca after loving care in a nursing home, he’s exhausted. A year ago he talked and walked, now he is skeletal and curled up in a bed. He doesn’t stop me privacy, but respect for an Italian icon of cinema famous all over the world. The loving care declared in the hospitalization in RSA from 27 December last year, they hit a manwho walked and talked a year ago, in the tragic shadow of himself, always curled up in a bed, skeletal, exhausted and dramatically lucid».

