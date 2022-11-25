Home Health “He’s sick, he’s skeletal and curled up in bed”
Health

“He’s sick, he’s skeletal and curled up in bed”

by admin
“He’s sick, he’s skeletal and curled up in bed”

Lando Buzzanca “Now he is worse, a year ago he talked and walked, now he is skeletal and curled up in a bed”. These are the words that Fulvio Tomaselli, trusted doctor of the actor, relies on a post on Facebook after days of hospitalization at the Agostino Gemelli hospital in Rome.

The 86-year-old actor was in an RSA last November 8 when he fell from his wheelchair hitting his forehead. Tests were needed in the hospital, and he has been in Gemelli ever since. His conditions don’t sound good: “I would like to show you the images” writes the doctor who says he avoids publication only out of respect for the Italian icon and criticizes the management of the RSA with his post.

Under the same roof, the family comedy at the Teatro Roma from 11 to 20 November

The doctor’s complaint: «Exhausted and dramatically lucid»

“I already reported this condition on August 5, as your trusted doctor. He’s worse now” writes the doctor “Buzzanca after loving care in a nursing home, he’s exhausted. A year ago he talked and walked, now he is skeletal and curled up in a bed. He doesn’t stop me privacy, but respect for an Italian icon of cinema famous all over the world. The loving care declared in the hospitalization in RSA from 27 December last year, they hit a manwho walked and talked a year ago, in the tragic shadow of himself, always curled up in a bed, skeletal, exhausted and dramatically lucid».

Lando Buzzanca hospitalized after a fall: fear for the actor, how is he?

See also  Techshop, first closing of the seed fund at 32 million

You may also like

Breast cancer, an award for doctors close to...

The world’s most expensive drug approved, 3.5 million...

I had chickenpox as a child, now that...

How to strengthen and protect the heart during...

“They promote obesity and autoimmune diseases”

Rheumatology, 3,500 patients followed up with telemedicine

Actor Lando Buzzanca in the hospital, his doctor’s...

Influenza virus, how to prevent the disease in...

Adhd, hyperactivity syndrome and attention deficit: a method...

Covid, six high-risk regions: Rt above the epidemic...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy