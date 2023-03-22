Like THC and CBD, HHC is also obtained from the cannabis plant, but there is no scientific data on possible health consequences of consumption: HHC is now being included by the Ministry in the New Psychoactive Substances (NPS) Ordinance.

The production and trade in HHC, which is synthetically produced as a so-called pure substance, is thus prohibited, but possession and consumption remain unpunished. The new regulation will come into force on Thursday and, according to Health Minister Johannes Rauch (Greens), should apply “until we have sufficient knowledge of the health consequences”. If HHC is extracted directly from the cannabis plant, it is already subject to the Narcotics Act, the Ministry of Health informed. In Finland, HHC has already been classified as a New Psychoactive Substance, and this is expected shortly in Belgium and Hungary. Other European countries are also already discussing the future handling of synthetically manufactured HHC products.

