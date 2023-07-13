HHC: How dangerous is the cannabis variant? | > – Guide

Status: 07/07/2023 1:11 p.m

The cannabinoid HHC is available as colorful gummy bears or for smoking in electronic vapes. Similar to THC, it induces a high but also relaxation. A legal loophole makes the million dollar business possible.

von Desiree Marie Fehringer

Hexahydrocannabinol, or HHC for short, is a cannabinoid similar to THC that docks to the cannabinoid receptors in our brain and unfolds its intoxicating effect there. Many young people share their experiences with HHC on the social media platform TikTok. It’s said to get you high fast, produce cannabis-like effects, and taste like THC. Undesirable consequences are also described: dizziness, nausea, vomiting, a strong dry cough and the feeling of not being in oneself anymore.

“Natural cannabinoid” mostly produced synthetically

HHC is found in small amounts in the flowers of the cannabis plant and can be extracted from them in the laboratory. However, this is complex and expensive. That is why most HHC is made synthetically. However, HHC is often marketed as a “natural cannabinoid”.

HHC: Risks, side effects and long-term consequences still unclear

Whether it is harmless or harmful cannot yet be answered on the basis of scientific data, explains Prof. Dr. Volker Auwärter, toxicologist at the Freiburg University Hospital: “It’s not about a drug that has been well researched in clinical studies, it’s about a new substance – an intoxicant – that has never been on the market before.” It is uncertain what risks, side effects and long-term consequences are to be expected from HHC: “It will only be seen over time what damage this can cause.”

HHC is not banned: anyone over the age of 18 can buy it

HCC is available not only in specialized stores, but also in many kiosks and online stores. There are HHC as so-called aroma gummies, like gummy bears, as electronic vapes for smoking or as HHC flowers that you can crumble into the joint for smoking. You have to be 18 years old to purchase HHC in Germany. Beyond that, there are no guidelines and rules.

Manufacturers exploit loopholes in legislation

The HHC deal is a race between drug labs and the state. As with other drugs, the manufacturers use a legal gray area: HHC is currently legal in Germany because it is not covered by the Narcotics Act or the Act on New Psychoactive Substances, explains Joachim Lauenburg, lawyer for criminal drug law. In the latter, only fully synthetic intoxicants and narcotics are recorded, but HHC is a semi-synthetic substance and therefore the law does not apply here.

HHC: Ministry of Health warns of risks

The Federal Ministry of Health writes on request: “The federal government is generally monitoring the appearance of new psychoactive substances” and “warns against consumption, which is associated with incalculable health risks”. How long HHC will remain legal in Germany remains to be seen. By then, millions of people will be consuming the new intoxicating substance, unaware of the risks and possible long-term harm.

