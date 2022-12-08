NAlthough gyms are accessible again and many practice outdoor sports, there is one growing trend among fitness lovers: training at home.

For convenience, to save travel time, for practicality, but also because more and more hi-tech gadgets and accessories are available which allow you to practice physical activity without having to leave the four walls.

Courses on demand to see on TV and to follow directly in the living room, muscle stimulators to train abs and back, fitness apps who offer various training programs based on the objectives – firm up, slim down, tone up – and even virtual reality viewers to wear to experience the thrill of practicing sport just as if you were on a tennis court, in a room practicing HIIT or yoga. But also Sweatproof and ultra comfortable earphonesbecause training to the rhythm of music is always more fun and motivating, e smartwatches with specific functions dedicated to fitness and well-being in general.

In short, now that it’s also cold and laziness often prevails over good intentions, there are really no more excuses.

Obviously all these accessories as well as gifts that you can do for yourself Welfareare ideas for gifts to put under the Christmas tree of those who are passionate about home fitness or who like to keep fit.

Lazy Italians? Not too much

The Italians’ passion for fitness doesn’t stop with the arrival of the first cold weather, on the contrary. Autumn and winter represent for some a challenge to maintain the good habits of summer, but above all they are the ideal seasons for inaugurate new onesthanks to the ‘new beginning’ atmosphere typical of the post-Christmas and New Year holidays.

a part is given the phenomenon of home fitness is depopulated, a real trend that sees the home transform into a personal gym, equipped with everything needed to practice sport; on the other the passion for cycling also remains strong. Not just a green means of transport, but a real everyday companion, in and out of the city, alone or in company.

This trend is confirmed by data from Immediatelythe n.1 platform in Italy to sell and buy in a sustainable way with over 13 million unique monthly users, which registered significant growth in terms of traffic in the Sports and Bicycles categories already in September 2022.

I’m over 6 million visits in the Sports categorywith double-digit growth compared to the same period of 2021 (+21.4%) and over 10 million visits in the Bicycles category, with +4.9% % compared to the previous year and steadily growing since mid-2020 .

Home fitness: home is the new gym

Analyzing over 7 million searches carried out on Subito, an interesting trend emerges: if before the pandemic it was mostly the habit to join the gym, today it has become the practice to train comfortably from home, following workouts online or through the app. Indeed, in the top 10 the tools to set up a fitness room in your living room are all the rage.

We find in the first place he treadmill, for those perhaps discouraged by the incoming external temperatures who prefer an indoor run or walk, followed in second place by a generic ‘gym’ for those who don’t have clear ideas and prefer to be inspired by online offers. In general, gym equipment dominates the top 10: in fact the abdominal bench is in 3rd placefollowed by the weights (5th), the exercise bike (6th) and the dumbbells (8th).

