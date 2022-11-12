It is a disorder mainly related to age. It is no coincidence that almost the entire population over 80 suffers from it. We are talking abouthiatal herniathat is a condition characterized by the leakage of a portion of the stomach from the abdomen to the chest. The passage occurs through a hole known as the esophageal diaphragmatic hiatus. There are several types of hiatal hernias.

: this is the most common form, especially in obese or overweight people. The cardia rises in the abdomen and thus loses its ability to prevent the acid content present in the stomach from returning to the esophagus; By rotation or paraesophageal : rare but dangerous. The upper stomach rolls up and passes into the chest. The most serious risk is represented by the possible constriction of the hernia between the esophagus and the hiatus which would compromise the blood supply to the stomach;

: rare but dangerous. The upper stomach rolls up and passes into the chest. The most serious risk is represented by the possible constriction of the hernia between the esophagus and the hiatus which would compromise the blood supply to the stomach; Mr: presents the characters of the two hernias described above.

Hiatal hernia involves various manifestations, primarily gastroesophageal reflux. There is one diet able to keep symptoms at bay? Let’s find out together.

The causes and symptoms of hiatal hernia

As we have already said, the hiatal hernia is a phenomenon linked toaging. Present in all or almost all of the over 80 population, it is diagnosed in 25% of subjects over the age of 50. However, old age is not the only cause of the problem. There are, in fact, other risk factors that should not be underestimated. For example, the increase in abdominal pressure during pregnancy, in the presence of chronic cough or in subjects obese and overweight. Again cigarette smoking, the use of excessively tight clothing, trauma and injuries.

Although rarely, hiatal hernia can be asymptomatic. In most cases, however, the symptoms vary according to the size of the hernia, but in general the most evident disorder is the so-called reflux syndrome gastroesophageal which manifests itself with:

Acid regurgitation ;

; Heartburn especially after meals;

Intense salivation ;

; Halitosis;

Feeling of bitter mouth ;

; Hoarseness;

dysphagia ;

; Nausea;

Frequent belching ;

; Chest pains.

Complications and diagnosis

The typical complication of hiatal hernia is the chronicization of the gastroesophageal reflux resulting in it esophagitis from reflux. In addition to the classic manifestations, the presence of gastric juices also causes: ulcers of the vocal cords, tracheitis, pharyngitis, sore throat, dry and irritated cough, asthma, hypersecretion of mucus, asthma, dental erosion, arrhythmias. If the hernia is particularly large, it can lead to anemia, breathing difficulties and can also increase the risk of developing stomach ulcer and esophageal cancer.

If a hiatal hernia is suspected, your family doctor or specialist may prescribe one radiography upper digestive tract and aendoscopy. Monitoring the pH of the esophageal contents or the pressure within the esophagus is helpful to monitor the disturbance over time.

The hiatal hernia diet

Although aPower supply does not allow a resorption of the hiatal hernia, it is however extremely effective in controlling the symptoms, their frequency and their intensity. To get better, then, just follow a few simple ones standards dietary and not: