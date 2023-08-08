Hiatal hernia: how it arises, what symptoms and treatment

Hiatal hernia is a condition in which part of the stomach moves up through the diaphragm, causing heartburn, difficulty swallowing and chest pain

The hiatus hernia is a relatively common medical condition involving the prolapse of part of the stomach through the diaphragmthe muscular wall that separates the chest from the abdomen. This pathology can cause a range of unpleasant and sometimes severe symptomsbut with early diagnosis and adequate treatment, many people can get relief and improve their quality of life.

In addition to causing annoyance, hiatus hernia can even compromise the quality of life of those affected. For this reason, consulting a doctor is important to get a correct diagnosis and an appropriate treatment plan. With the right measures and the proper attention, many people can manage their hiatal hernia effectively and return to a more comfortable life.

How many types of hiatus hernias exist and what are their causes

With the years go byFurthermore, muscles and tissues can become weak, increasing the risk of hiatus hernia, especially in older people. Another decisive factor is also the weight. The increase in pressure in the abdomen due to obesity, but also pregnancy, chronic cough or heavy lifting may contribute to the onset of this problem. Possible previous injuries they can also cause a weakening of the diaphragm and favor the prolongation of the stomach.

Hiatal hernia symptoms and possible treatments

Hiatal hernia symptoms can vary from person to person, and in some cases, the pathology may be asymptomatic. However, the symptoms Most common include: stomach ache, as stomach acid back up into the esophagus can cause a burning sensation or pain behind the breastbone, known as heartburn or gastroesophageal reflux (GERD).

Another common symptom is the sore chest. People with hiatal hernias may experience pain or discomfort in the upper abdomen or chest, often confused with heart pain. We must not underestimate a possible difficulty in swallowing because hiatal hernia can cause difficulty eating. Some people also may experience a feeling of fullness or bloating after eating even small amounts of food. In severe cases, hiatus hernia can cause nausea or vomiting.

Treatment of hiatus hernia obviously depends on the severity of the symptoms and the size of the hernia itself. In many cases, self-care measures can be takensuch as dietary and lifestyle changes, to relieve symptoms.

Dietary modifications such as avoiding spicy, fatty foods, chocolate, coffee and alcohol can definitely help reduce your acid reflux and heartburn symptoms. If the patient is overweight, losing weight can reduce pressure on the abdomen and improve symptoms. Raising the headboard by about 10-15 cm can represent a Useful trick to help prevent acid reflux during sleep.

At the same time, over-the-counter or doctor-prescribed medicines, such as proton pump inhibitors and antacids, can help reduce the production of stomach acid and relieve heartburn. In severe cases or when conservative measures are not enoughyour doctor may recommend a surgery to reposition the stomach and fix the diaphragm.

