Hiccups, what they are and why they happen

Hiccups are terrible when they come, because you never know when they will definitely go away. But what is? How does this happen?

Once is funny, twice is hilarious, and anything more is usually just annoying. We’ve all had them, but do you really know where they come from? They’re hiccups, and they’re the weird little sounds that can come out of your mouth without warning. However, it starts much lower in the body, in the diaphragm, the dome-shaped muscle between the lungs and stomach.

Normally, the diaphragm moves down when you inhale to get air into your lungs, then relaxes when you exhale so that the air can flow back out of your lungs and out your nose and mouth. But if something irritates your diaphragm, it can spasm, forcing you to suddenly suck air into your throat, where it affects your voice box. The vocal cords close and create the “hic!” sound.

What causes hiccups

Have you ever wondered what happens when you have the hiccups? There are two parts to a hiccup. The first is an involuntary movement of the diaphragm. It is the main muscle used for breathing. The second part of a hiccup is a rapid closure of the vocal cords. This is what causes it the “hic” sound that you emit. Hiccups can begin and stop for no obvious reason. But it often happens when something irritates your diaphragm, like:

Eating too fast

Eating too much

Eat hot or spicy foods

Drink alcohol

Drink carbonated drinks

Diseases that irritate the nerves that control the diaphragm

Feeling nervous or excited

A swollen stomach

Medicines

Abdominal surgery

Metabolic disorders

Central nervous system disorders

How can I delete it

Il hiccup it usually goes away on its own after a few minutes. You’ve probably heard several tips on how to cure it. There’s no evidence that they work, but they’re not harmful, so you might want to give them a try. They include:

Breathe into a paper bag

Drink or sip a glass of cold water

Holding your breath

Gargle with ice cold water

Some people have the chronic hiccups. That means it either lasts longer than a few days or keeps coming back. The chronic one can interfere with sleeping, eating, drinking and speaking. If you suffer from chronic hiccups, contact your doctor. Otherwise, treatment options include medications, surgery, and other procedures. In short, there is always a solution and it is good to take action when it becomes really problematic.