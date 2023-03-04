He secretly filmed the clients of the gym. In fact, she had hidden a camera behind a wall clock with which she filmed the sportswomen as they undressed and took a shower. The owner of a structure in the Appio district ends up in trouble, now under investigation. The prosecutor’s office in the capital has entrusted the investigations to the mobile team which is listening to the victims to verify whether the photos and videos stolen illegally could then end up on the web.

The owner, who would have entered the management of the gym for about a year, had installed a video camera hiding it behind a clock which he used to film customers, in some cases even minors. The man was ‘unmasked’ in early February after some gym members became suspicious of the constant comings and goings around the clock.

“It often happened that he asked us to go out for a few minutes to fix the clock – says a witness quoted by the Corriere della Sera website and already heard by the investigators -. But what could he care? In the end, a friend decided to check, moving the clock from the wall, and discovered the catch…”.







