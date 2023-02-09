Albumin it is a protein that is produced by the liver and that has a very important task: regulate the adequate distribution of body fluids.

Under normal conditions it is not filtered by the kidney and therefore its passage in the urine is prevented. However there may be situations where this protein reaches high levels in the blood and is also found in the urine.

It is about the condition that is called iperalbuminemia. I levels of albumin are normally between 3.5 and 5.5 g per 100 millilitres. But there may be cases where you have low albumin or high albumin.

In this article we will see the reasons why the analyzes can result in high albumin and what are the remedies.

Albumin: what it is and what its functions are

Albumin is a protein with several important functions in the body. For example, it is important as a transport material or in the distribution of liquids in and out of cells.

It makes up about 60 percent of the total protein in blood serum. It is mainly formed in liver cells (hepatocytes). Albumin also has another important function: helps maintain colloidal osmotic pressure stable.

This pressure is important for stabilizing the balance between the individual parts of the cells. If the colloidal osmotic pressure decreases, the increased outflow of plasma water from the cells leads to the formation of edema. Since albumin makes up the majority of blood proteins, it is also the most important factor in maintaining the stability of this pressure.

Albumin is an important transport substance, among other things, it binds and transports:

hormones such as cortisol and thyroxine;

vitamin D;

fatty acids;

bilirubin;

enzymes;

amino acids;

electrolytes;

metal;

medications such as blood thinners, immunosuppressants, or antibiotics.

High blood albumin (hyperalbuminemia)

High blood albumin can be a sign of a health problem. Albumin is a protein produced by the liver and present in the blood. Its main function is to transport nutrients, drugs and other substances through the blood.

A high blood albumin level can be caused by several factors and can cause several symptoms.

Albumin values

Below is a table with serum albumin values:

Age Serum albumin values ​​(mg/dL) up to 4 days 2800 – 4400 5 years to 13 years 3800 – 5400 14 to 17 years old 3200 – 4500 from 18 years 3500 – 5200

Note that these are general reference values ​​and that serum albumin values ​​may vary depending on a person’s general health, age, and other factors. If you have concerns about serum albumin levels, you should consult a doctor or healthcare professional. Symptoms and causes of high albumin

Elevated blood albumin does not usually cause specific symptoms. However, sometimes it can be a sign of an underlying disease that is causing abnormal albumin production.

Some of the high blood albumin are:

Liver disease, such as cirrhosis or hepatitis, can cause elevated albumin production;

Blood vessel deformations: These can cause albumin to leak through the blood vessel walls;

Inflammation of the lymphatic system: can cause a loss of albumin;

Kidney disease;

Addison’s disease.

Other influencing factors may be diabetes, hypertension, high concentration of uric acid in the blood, systemic lupus erythematosus. They can be risk factors also advanced age and smoking.

High albumin in urine (albuminuria)

Elevated albumin in the urine, also known as proteinuriaindicates the presence of an abnormal amount of protein, such as albumin, in the urine. This may be a sign of an underlying condition causing damage to the kidneys or blood vessels that supply blood to the kidneys.

Urine albumin values

There are no specific normal ranges for urine albumin based on age and gender. The general reference range is 0 to 30 mg/dL or 0 to 20 µg/min,

Symptoms and causes of high albumin in urine

There are no obvious symptoms associated with high urine albumin. The symptomatology depends exclusively on the underlying pathology. Indeed, the causes may be:

Kidney disease: such as diabetic nephropathy or glomerulonephritis;

Hypertension: High blood pressure can cause damage to the blood vessels of the kidneys and increase the loss of protein in the urine;

Inflammation of the lymphatic system;

Liver disease.

Albumin/creatine ratio

The albumin/creatinine ratio is a parameter which is used to evaluate the amount of albumin present in the urine. Creatinine is a muscle breakdown product that is eliminated from the body in the urine.

The albumin/creatinine ratio is calculated by dividing the amount of albumin in the urine by the amount of creatinine.

A high value of this ratio may indicate the presence of proteinuria, which is an abnormal loss of protein through the urine.

In general, a ratio value below 30 mg/g is considered normalwhile higher values ​​may indicate the presence of proteinuria.

High albumin, when to worry and how to act

A high level of albumin in the blood or urine can be worrying depending on the underlying disease (kidney, liver, inflammation).

This is why a specialist should always be contacted who can establish which in-depth examinations to do. The value of albumin, in fact, is a non-specific signal that does not say what it depends on and what is happening to the body.

It is important to talk to your doctor if you have symptoms such as fatigue, swelling, sudden weight gain, or if you have a family history of kidney or cardiovascular disease.