High Blood Pressure: A Growing Concern Among Younger Generations

High Blood Pressure: A Growing Concern for Younger Adults

If you think that high blood pressure is a problem only for older people, think again. Today, there are many individuals under the age of 35 who have abnormal blood pressure values, and this is largely due to our hectic lifestyles and lack of attention to this crucial measurement.

Giulia always had normal blood pressure values ​​until menopause, when they rose. Elisa, on the other hand, experienced high blood pressure at the age of 35. Two different ages for a single disorder: arterial hypertension. This condition is very widespread, with approximately one in three people suffering from it, half of whom are women. Surprisingly, those who underestimate the problem the most are the ones putting their heart health at risk, according to medical statistics.

Fortunately, there are solutions available today to effectively control blood pressure, starting with nutrition and exercise, which have been proven to be effective therapies. However, why do younger individuals suffer from arterial hypertension, and once diagnosed, do they have to be on medication for life?

The answer to the first question is yes. Recent data confirms that 14% of individuals under the age of 35 have blood pressure values ​​above the normal range. The reasons behind this are often related to our hectic daily lives. “It is no coincidence that arterial hypertension is defined as multifactorial,” emphasizes Giovanni Esposito, president of GISE (Italian Society of Interventional Cardiology). “Having a family history of hypertension is a well-known risk factor. In addition, incorrect lifestyles such as a high-sodium diet, sedentary behavior, smoking, alcohol consumption, and psychophysical stress can contribute to elevated blood pressure levels.”

Another factor that can contribute to high blood pressure in younger individuals is the use of oral contraceptives. “Prolonged use of oral contraceptives can lead to the development of arterial hypertension as a side effect,” adds Esposito. “While the risk is reduced with more recent formulations due to lower estrogen levels, it is still important to consider the use of the pill carefully if you have a family history of hypertension, obesity, kidney disease, or a history of hypertension during pregnancy.”

After menopause, the risk of developing high blood pressure increases, as female hormones that help protect the cardiovascular system gradually decline. However, there are many ways to keep the risk of high blood pressure at bay at all ages. Losing just 5 kg of weight can reduce systolic blood pressure by 2-10 millimeters of mercury. This highlights the importance of lifestyle modifications such as regular physical activity. It is recommended to engage in at least 20 minutes of aerobic activity each day, such as brisk walking, cycling, or climbing stairs.

Diet also plays a crucial role in managing blood pressure. The DASH (Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension) diet is specifically designed for this purpose. It emphasizes the consumption of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, and fish rich in Omega-3 fatty acids while reducing sodium intake.

If lifestyle changes alone do not lower blood pressure values, medication may be necessary. However, it’s important to note that in cases where hypertension is caused by other underlying conditions such as thyroid diseases, treating the underlying condition can help rebalance blood pressure values and eliminate the need for medication.

To effectively manage blood pressure, it is important for patients to have regular discussions with their healthcare professionals. Monitoring blood pressure at home can also play a crucial role in ensuring the effectiveness of medication and adjusting dosages if needed. Additionally, it is important to consult with a specialist before considering self-treatment with supplements, as drug therapy remains the most effective long-term solution to protect the heart and vascular system.

For individuals who want to monitor their blood pressure at home, it is recommended to purchase an automatic or semi-automatic device with arm measurement. These devices should be regularly calibrated with the help of a healthcare professional. Normal blood pressure values are around 120-130 millimeters of mercury for the systolic (maximum) reading and 80-85 for the diastolic (minimum) reading.

In recognition of the importance of hypertension prevention, Donna Moderna is dedicating the month of October to raise awareness. They have partnered with the Cardiology Unit of the Federico II Hospital of Naples, led by Professor Giovanni Esposito, who will be available to answer questions and provide guidance on Fridays from 9 to 11 at 0817462211 or via email at ambulatorio.cardiologia@unina.it. Taking proactive steps to manage and prevent high blood pressure is crucial for maintaining good heart health at any age.

