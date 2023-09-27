High blood pressure alert: two million young people risk heart attack and stroke

A heart attack at the age of fifty, a stroke even before retiring: this is the fate that awaits those who have high blood pressure at the age of 18, according to a large Swedish study just published on Annals of Internal Medicine according to which being hypertensive in late adolescence considerably increases cardiovascular risk as adults. A problem that concerns many Italians: it is estimated that almost 2 million under 35s already have altered blood pressure values, often without knowing it and in most cases due to a wrong lifestyle made up of an incorrect diet, a sedentary lifestyle, smoking and alcohol.

