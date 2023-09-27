Home » High blood pressure alert: two million young people risk heart attack and stroke
Health

High blood pressure alert: two million young people risk heart attack and stroke

by admin
High blood pressure alert: two million young people risk heart attack and stroke

A heart attack at the age of fifty, a stroke even before retiring: this is the fate that awaits those who have high blood pressure at the age of 18, according to a large Swedish study just published on Annals of Internal Medicine according to which being hypertensive in late adolescence considerably increases cardiovascular risk as adults. A problem that concerns many Italians: it is estimated that almost 2 million under 35s already have altered blood pressure values, often without knowing it and in most cases due to a wrong lifestyle made up of an incorrect diet, a sedentary lifestyle, smoking and alcohol.

See also  Tax delegation, less taxes on thirteenth month and overtime. Incremental flat tax for employees on standby

You may also like

The Hidden Dangers of Vitamin C and Creatine...

Quality comparison must take treatment risks into account...

Promoting Health and Safety: The Creation of the...

Inulin from chicory and artichokes is a special...

Is Spirulina Algae a Miracle Weight Loss Ingredient?

School bag for primary school children: How heavy...

Psychological support via telemedicine for local police operators,...

How to Relieve Sore Throat with Fast and...

“Ökotest”: Organic potato chips are particularly contaminated with...

Achieve Longevity and Vitality with COEUS Retroaging: Cutting-Edge...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy