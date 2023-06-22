High blood pressure and heat: how to keep it under control

With the arrival of the heat, do you also suffer from high blood pressure? You have to pay attention: here’s how to always keep it under control.

Who says that the only ‘problem’ of the summer is just sweat? Both summer and heat are, in reality, very risky elements for pressure, especially for those who suffer from alterations.

Both for those with high and low blood pressure, this period of the year must arouse great attention because the body has difficulties due to the variation in temperature.

The links between heat and blood pressure are important e they should not be underestimated because they can have serious consequences.

High blood pressure and heat: what are the risks

Heat has direct correlations on blood pressure. They are above all the seasonal changes or in any case the abrupt variations to be the most dangerous. With high temperatures the pressure does not increase but decreases, this is because the temperature acts as a vasodilator. The elderly people and those who suffer from high blood pressure or cardiovascular system disease during the summer so need to pay close attention.

In a body that typically suffer from high blood pressure, the hot outside temperature leads to sudden changes that are very dangerous. In particular, on the hottest days, one must pay attention to the Heart. Because of the heat, he has to work harder and comes under pressure, thus being more exposed to risk.

That’s why it’s important always adjust the room temperature with the use of air conditioning which must not be excessive but such as to allow the body not to have sudden changes. A targeted therapy will then be agreed with the cardiologist, with a dosage that varies between estate e winter precisely because it has to adapt to the changing climate.

When a drop in blood pressure occurs, there are a few symptoms to be recognized immediately. First the nausea and the sense of fatigue. Tremors, weakness, blurred vision, sweating, and fainting may arise. In addition there may also be: ringing in the ears, dizziness, drowsiness. The sun and especially the beach exposure is very dangerous. People suffering from high blood pressure should not be exposed during the hottest hours but only in the early morning or when the sun sets. It is important to always cool off, drink a lot and pay close attention to body temperature, especially if the area is not ventilated.

Fundamental advice are: drink 2 liters of water a day, have a diet rich in water and potassium with fruit and vegetables, do not drink alcohol, prefer fish, expose yourself to the sun with your legs raised in the early morning, reduce salty foods, eat moderately exercise, reduce butter and fat in general, eat little and do not consume stimulating substances.

