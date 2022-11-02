news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME – Studies continue to show the many ‘indirect’ negative effects that the Covid pandemic has had on people’s health. Notably, those with hypertension saw an increase in their blood pressure levels, while the number of times they measured it greatly decreased. But the use of telemedicine has made it possible to stem the possible negative effects. This is indicated by a study published in the journal Hypertension, funded by the British Health System (NIH).

High blood pressure affects over a billion people worldwide and is a risk factor for heart attack and stroke, but also for more serious forms of Covid. The researchers looked at electronic data from 137,593 adults (mean age 66) with hypertension and made comparisons between those recorded before the pandemic (August 2018 to January 2020) and during the peak (April 2020 to January 2021). The data came from three major US health systems: Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles, Columbia University’s Irving Medical Center in New York, and Ochsner Health in New Orleans.

The results show that the number of blood pressure measurements, partly due to the reduction in visits, decreased significantly in the first three months of the pandemic, up to 90% compared to pre, but then increased slightly again without reaching the initial levels. . At the same time, patients’ maximum and minimum blood pressure had increased, probably “due to decreased physical activity, stress, sleep and other risk factors for cardiovascular disease worsening in the pandemic,” said the former. study author Hiroshi Gotanda, assistant professor at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. However, he adds, “the results have been better than we expected”, probably “thanks to telemedicine and home monitoring” which made it possible to identify the problem and intervene with therapies. This, he concludes, is “an aspect to be taken into account for the future”. (HANDLE).