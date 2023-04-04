Of Christine Brown

An international study has demonstrated a concrete relationship between the noise pollution of a busy road and cases of hypertension, regardless of the effect of the emissions: this is why

Hypertension is one of the leading risk factors for premature death worldwide. It is estimated that about a third of adults suffer from it and many are unaware of it. Excess salt, tobacco, alcohol, pollution are some of the factors that increase the risk of suffering from high blood pressure (with a consequent increase in cardiovascular disease, heart attacks and strokes) but there is a new threat that has not been taken into consideration so far: the noise. In 2021, the European Society of Cardiology included excessive noise and pollution among the elements that need to be changed to reduce the risk of hypertension in the population, despite the fact that there are few studies showing a link. Now a new job coming from China provides for the first time concrete evidence on the relationship between traffic noise and hypertensionTherefore, it is not just a feeling of having high blood pressure if you live or work near busy roads with sirens of firemen and ambulances whizzing by at any hour of the day or night: there is a scientific basis which highlights a relationship causal.

The dangers of noise In this analysis published in the magazine JACC: Advances the scholars of an international team led by Jing Huanga professor at Peking University examined the data of more than 240,000 people aged between 40 and 69 from the Biobanca of the United Kingdom years who did not suffer from hypertension at the start of the study. The volunteers were followed up for eight years and the researchers estimated the road traffic noise they had to endure based on their residential address. Scientists have found that those who live near busy roads are more likely to develop hypertension, risk that increases with increasing amount and intensity of noise. Researchers have been able to separate the effect of noise from that of pollution by discovering that the damage is compounded when the two phenomena are combined. It seems possible that high exposure to polluted air leaves the body more vulnerable to the dangerous effects of traffic noise and vice versa, write the researchers. The results confirm that exposure to road traffic noise is harmful to our blood pressure – comments Dr. Huang – for this reason it is useful to support policies that can alleviate this negative impact and improve road conditions and urban design, as well as investing in technology to make vehicles less and less noisy.

Because noise hurts And'analysis published in 2015 estimated that reducing traffic noise by one decibel in the city of Madrid would save 468 premature deaths. In highly trafficked areas, there is a good deal of concern about reducing nitrogen dioxide emissions, but noise is seldom considered. People may think they get used to the noise, and those of us who live in cities get used to the noise of cars, but our bodies don't actually warn us about The country Julio Daz, Senior Researcher at the Carlos III Health Institute in Madrid. Studies in which blood was drawn from people before and after subjecting them to noise showed that there are higher glucose levels, cholesterol or cortisol







the stress hormone – he says – and the explanation in simple words could be that the body experiences the noise as an attack, and when you have to fend off an attack as a first reaction blood pressure and heart rate increase; moreover, substances such as cortisol are released into the bloodstream. The results of the work represent yet another alarm bell and a stimulus to reduce the impact of noise in cities as much as possible to safeguard health.