According to estimates, about 15 million Italians are hypertensive and of these only 50% know they are, and more than 60% do not reach the adequate pressure with therapy. Yet among the many risk factors for mortality from cardiovascular disease, hypertension explains 40% of deaths from stroke and 25% of those from coronary heart disease, and poor dietary habits also contribute to this risk, which is why ‘diet therefore plays a very important role.

But how is it possible to prevent and manage high blood pressure at the table?

Here are some valuable tips on foods to avoid completely. In the meantime, it is very important to reduce salt: just 1 gram of salt contains about 0.4 grams of sodium and excessive consumption can favor the onset of arterial hypertension, especially in predisposed people. In hypertensives, the reduction of salt in the diet in fact leads to a reduction in systolic blood pressure of 5 mmHg and diastolic at 3 mm Hg.

The World Health Organization recommends never introducing more than 2 grams of sodium in the daily diet as they correspond to about 5 grams of table salt, which are approximately those contained in a level teaspoon. Salt is not only what is added in the preparation of foods, but it is also the one naturally present in various foods, especially in preserved and ready-to-eat ones.

It is therefore advisable to make dishes tasty without using salt, using rather foods with aromatic herbs (such as garlic, onion, basil, parsley, rosemary, mint, oregano, thyme, fennel seeds); spices (such as pepper, chilli, nutmeg, curry) but also lemon juice and vinegar.

Another fundamental thing is the reduction of fats as a high intake can increase blood cholesterol levels and in turn increase the risk of heart attack, stroke and peripheral arterial disease. In particular, it is also necessary to avoid excessively fatty meats and dairy products. What perhaps you don’t know is also the control of your weight because for every kilogram less, blood pressure is reduced by a millimeter of mercurio.

Obesity is one of the main cardiovascular risk factors and therefore maintaining a healthy weight helps to keep blood pressure under control, reducing the risk of developing other cardiometabolic disorders such as diabetes and coronary heart disease. Among the foods to avoid, however, there are also a licorice which can cause water retention and consequent increase in blood pressure; coffee which contains vasoconstrictor substances; ready-made sauces such as ketchup, mayonnaise and soy sauce.

Also not to be underestimated is the consumption of cured meats and processed meats which, in addition to containing large quantities of salt, are also often rich in fat; canned foods, whether prepared or preserved in salt, are also often salted and can contain sugars, fats and preservatives, the excessive consumption of which can interfere with a healthy diet.