High blood pressure, how to fight it with fitness shots

Do you also suffer from hypertension and are you looking for a way to better manage it? You will see that fitness is the solution for you.

Sport, it is well known, is really good for everyone. It is capable not only of getting back in shape, if combined with a correct and healthy diet, but it is also able to help those suffering from certain health problems. In short, the benefits of a sporting activity are truly immense.

Do you suffer from hypertension? If we told you that you have the possibility to better manage this pathology with a little fitness, would you believe it? Apparently, a scientific study confirms this.

The consequences of hypertension: attention

High blood pressure or hypertension occurs when blood pressure against artery walls becomes too high. The standard blood pressure measurements are expressed in two numbers: systolic pressure, when the heart pumps, and diastolic pressure, when the heart relaxes between beats. Systolic blood pressures of 140 mmHg or higher and diastolic blood pressures of 90 mmHg or higher are considered hypertension.

The main causes of hypertension they are a diet rich in salt and fat, obesity, frequent smoking and alcohol, high levels of stress and a sedentary lifestyle. Some people may become hypertensive due to kidney disease or hormonal problems. Or because they are strongly conditioned by genetic factors. In any case, how can the situation be best managed? As it turns out, practicing fitness and regular exercise can help significantly.

Lo studio we are talking about was made at the Kuopio Ischaemic Heart Disease Risk Factor Study. E 2280 men, between 42 and 61 years old have been selected to get results. Each person had both blood pressure and cardiopulmonary tonicity measured. In this way the blood pressure was classified as normal or high and the fitness level as low, medium or high.

Based on these monitors, the Professor Jari Laukkanen of the Eastern European University in Finland came to the conclusion that fitness is capable of: