High blood pressure, how to get it lower immediately: try these remedies

Do you suffer from hypertension? Try these remedies to lower blood pressure immediately, they are very simple but very effective actions.

There are many people in the world who suffer from hypertension, and they wonder how to bring the pressure back to normal values. It should be noted that the most appropriate thing to do is to consult a doctor who knows how to indicate the tests to undergo.

In fact it is important to investigate what are the cause which led to the increase. Stress is one of the most common triggers but sometimes the cause can also lie in an ongoing pathology, such as thyroid, kidney or venous problems. This is why you should never underestimate the problem and immediately contact the professionals.

When blood does not flow normally in the cardiovascular system, hypertension occurs and manifests itself in two cases. The first when the systolic blood pressurealso called maximum is equal to or greater than 140 mmHg. The second when instead the diastolicor minimum is greater than or equal to 90 mmHg.

These are two very important parameters for controlling blood pressure, the maximum one indicates how and how much the heart pumps blood into the heart, while the mine describes the vascular functioning, therefore of capillaries, veins and venules. Hypertension sufferers have specific symptoms such as tiredness, palpitations, visual disturbances, headache. This condition should not be underestimated, in fact it can be a risk factor for the appearance of diseases such as l‘STROKE.

How to lower blood pressure naturally?

For this reason, it is essential to contact your trusted doctor to have your blood pressure measured, in fact, if an anomaly is found, the expert will prescribe the most suitable therapy. But are there any ways to lower blood pressure naturally? The answer is yes, and these are simple but very effective actions.

First of all, you need to make sure you drink the right amount of water, in fact hypertension can often also result from dehydration, so it’s important to make sure you stay hydrated throughout the day. Another way to naturally lower blood pressure is to soak your feet in warm water for at least 15 minutes. This way the blood supply will go downwards.

Taking deep breaths is a well-established technique to naturally lower the pressure, during the exhalation it is necessary to make a hiss and press with the index fingers on the cartilage of the ear. Even massaging the face and neck up to the earlobe allows you to lower the pressure. These are simple tricks that act as a palliative and that in no case should they replace the technical opinion of a doctor.