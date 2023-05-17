High blood pressure is a silent killer – what makes it so dangerous

Every third adult in Germany has high blood pressure. Often without knowing it. This is dangerous, because if left untreated, it can lead to heart diseases such as cardiac insufficiency (heart failure) and atrial fibrillation or to serious complications such as cerebral hemorrhage, stroke, heart attack or kidney failure.

High blood pressure – what makes it so dangerous

“The insidious thing about high blood pressure is that it doesn’t necessarily cause symptoms, although organs may already be damaged,” warns heart specialist Thomas Meinertz from the scientific advisory board of the German Heart Foundation. With permanently elevated blood pressure, the body gets used to it and you can still feel good, according to the expert.

If Symptoms of high blood pressure are valid

Dizziness,

Tinnitus,

headache or

nosebleeds.

However, the experts warn that the symptoms can occur, but do not have to. “And if yourself By the time symptoms become noticeable, it is usually too late because damage to vessels and organs has already occurred.”

Measure your blood pressure!

It is therefore all the more important to regular measuring early detection of high blood pressure. The experts also recommend the following time intervals for the measurement:

with optimal blood pressure values ​​(below 120 mmHg/80 mmHg) at least every five years,

with normal values ​​(120-129 mmHg/80-84 mmHg) every three years,

with high normal blood pressure (130-139 mmHg/85-89 mmHg) at least once a year and

with high blood pressure grade 1 (from 140 mmHg/from 90 mmHg) regularly at home.

If optimal blood pressure targets calls the German Heart Foundation

less than 130 mmHg systolic (up to 65 years) and

less than 140 mmHg systolic (from 65 years).

The values ​​mentioned also apply to patients with secondary diseases such as diabetes, coronary artery disease (CHD) and after a stroke.

Healthy lifestyle as a natural blood pressure reducer

According to the experts at the German Heart Foundation, high blood pressure can be reduced through a healthy lifestyle. These include

endurance sports such as cycling, walking, jogging or swimming,

light strength and endurance training,

gymnastics,

low-impact sports games such as table tennis or golf,

reduction of obesity and

if necessary, the consistent intake of blood pressure medication.

The German Heart Foundation recommends exercising at least three times a week for 30 to 45 minutes at moderate intensity. Training at around 70 percent of your maximum heart rate is considered to be the ideal intensity. Since this can usually only be estimated, the rule of thumb is “run without panting”: you should be able to converse during the exercise.

Those who do not enjoy the above sports can also choose gymnastics or low-impact sports such as table tennis or golf. “The main thing is that you get active regularly. That can also be a long walk with the dog,” advises Meinertz.

