High blood pressure risk increases in people who use the phone too much

The risk was even higher for people who already had a genetic predisposition for high blood pressure. If they used the phone for more than 30 minutes a day, their risk was increased by 33 percent. The researchers published the results in the journal „European Heart Journal“ .

Depending on the duration of the call, the risk increased further:

The scientists examined data from more than 200,000 adults aged 37 to 73 from the UK Biobank. They had not previously suffered from high blood pressure. The researchers then examined how the risk of hypertension increased with cell phone use. They found that mobile phone users had a seven percent higher risk of high blood pressure than non-users.

Anyone who uses the phone too much has a higher risk of developing high blood pressure. Chinese researchers are now coming to this conclusion. But why is that? And when is it too much?

The researchers were also unable to clearly clarify the exact connection between telephoning and high blood pressure. Further studies are needed for this. However, it is possible that high levels of cell phone use are associated with adverse mental health and sleep disorders. This in turn can lead to vascular damage and thus also to increased high blood pressure.

Another explanation: the use of the phone itself has harmful effects at the cellular and molecular level. For example, it causes DNA damage, oxidative stress and inflammation. These factors also contribute to high blood pressure.

More and more people have high blood pressure

High blood pressure affects many people, now almost every third person in Germany, such as Martin Halle, the medical director of the Center for Prevention and Sports Medicine at the Technical University of Munich and a member of the Scientific Advisory Board of the German Heart Foundation FOCUS online. “High blood pressure has become a disease,” warns the professor.

The reasons why high blood pressure affects more and more people are obvious.

overweight

lack of exercise

wrong diet

If these factors increase, high blood pressure, medically known as hypertension, occurs more and more frequently. “Especially our diet in Germany with sausage, cheese and bread is not exactly conducive to optimal blood pressure values ​​because these foods contain too much salt,” says Martin Halle, naming one of the most important risk factors for high blood pressure.

High blood pressure doesn’t hurt – so have it measured annually

Hypertension is often only recognized when the high pressure has already left its mark on the vessels and organs. High blood pressure does not trigger specific symptoms such as certain types of pain. Occur frequently

daytime sleepiness

exhaustion

Headache

However, this should be clarified by a doctor, says Halle and basically recommends an annual blood pressure check for everyone. There would be no lower age limit, because school children already have high blood pressure, caused by the three main risk factors: lack of exercise, poor nutrition and being overweight.

Hypertension Therapy: Five Drugs

If high blood pressure has been diagnosed, medication is part of the therapy, especially if the values ​​are higher. Various groups of active ingredients are available, here are the most important ones:

ACE-Hemmer

Sartan

calcium antagonists

Beta-Blocker

Dehydrating agent

“There are no real differences between ACE inhibitors and sartans, they are effective and expand the vessels in the periphery,” the expert explains their effect. It is similar with calcium antagonists. Water tablets have a different effect, they withdraw liquid from the body, thereby reducing the blood volume and the pressure on the vessel walls. Beta blockers lower the pulse rate and thus relieve the heart.

Monotherapy is now considered outdated. It makes most sense to combine two active ingredients, such as an ACE inhibitor with a water tablet