More women suffer from hypertension than men. After menopause, the incidence of hypertension increases dramatically in middle-aged and older women.

Untreated high blood pressure can lead to heart disease, atherosclerosis (hardening of the arteries), and stroke. Hypertension is diagnosed when blood pressure is consistently 140/90 or higher.

Maintaining proper nutrition can help keep blood pressure under control. Let’s see how to lower it quickly.

How to lower blood pressure by drinking certain types of drinks

Many people have high blood pressure and take medications to keep their blood pressure under control. However, it is also possible – and easier than you might think – to treat the condition by drinking certain types of beverages.

The causes of arterial hypertension are many: stress, bad eating habits, smoking and lack of physical activity. Let’s see what are the top 4 drinks that naturally lower blood pressure.

High blood pressure how to lower it with beetroot and blueberry

According to some studies, drinking at least 250 ml of beetroot juice a day can help reduce high blood pressure. According to a study by King’s College London, blueberries are natural antihypertensives: If consumed daily, they give excellent results in blood pressure control.

Blueberries contain anthocyanins, the chemicals that give blue fruits their color. You can get 200 g of these antioxidants by eating about 200 g of blueberries or by making a juice.

High blood pressure Karkadè and pomegranate regulate blood pressure

Karkadè is a healthy and refreshing drink with an intense red colour. In the United States, this tea has been shown to lower blood pressure in people who consume it regularly. A single cup of karkadè can help keep the heart healthy!

Pomegranate has a powerful antioxidant action that helps keep the skin and kidneys healthy, but also the liver, the immune system and many other organs. The daily and prolonged consumption of pomegranate juice can help lower blood pressure to optimal levels.