High blood pressure, the silent killer: check blood pressure and protect against risks

Frankfurt a. M. – Heart failure, atrial fibrillation, stroke: the cause is often high blood pressure that has gone unnoticed for years. Those who measure and act early on their blood pressure can protect themselves from the consequences / Info service for World Hypertension Day

Over 20 million people in Germany have high blood pressure, around one in three adults – very many do not know anything about their high blood pressure. Long-term, inadequate or untreated high blood pressure can lead to heart diseases such as cardiac insufficiency (heart failure) and atrial fibrillation or to serious complications such as cerebral hemorrhage, stroke, heart attack or kidney failure. “The insidious thing about high blood pressure is that it doesn’t necessarily cause symptoms, even though organs may already be damaged,” warns heart specialist Prof. Dr. Thomas Meinertz from the scientific advisory board of the German Heart Foundation. “Persistently elevated blood pressure in particular allows the body to get used to the high pressure. You can still feel good,” Meinertz knows from his own experience with hypertensive patients. Symptoms such as dizziness, ringing in the ears, headaches or even nosebleeds can, but do not have to, occur. “And by the time symptoms become noticeable, it’s usually too late because the vessels and organs have already been damaged,” reports the cardiologist from Hamburg.

This makes it all the more important to detect high blood pressure early on and measure it regularly so that blood pressure can be controlled with medication and with a healthy lifestyle. In addition, on the occasion of World Hypertension Day on May 17th, the Heart Foundation is offering a free information package about high blood pressure under the motto “Get yourself checked!”. The package includes a variety of brochures. The information material helps those affected to become active themselves, to regulate their blood pressure and to optimally protect their health from the consequences of the widespread disease.

Measuring blood pressure is the best precaution

The German Heart Foundation and hypertension experts recommend the following time intervals for all adults to measure blood pressure:

– with optimal blood pressure values ​​(below 120 mmHg/80 mmHg) at least every five years,

– with normal values ​​(120-129 mmHg/80-84 mmHg) every three years,

– with high normal blood pressure (130-139 mmHg/85-89 mmHg) at least once a year and

– with high blood pressure grade 1 (from 140 mmHg/from 90 mmHg) regularly at home.

An expert article at www.herzstiftung.de/blutdruck-messen provides information on exactly what to look out for when measuring blood pressure. Frequently asked questions are answered here, such as: When and how often should one measure? What blood pressure values ​​are normal? What is the correct position when measuring? Why should you avoid coffee before the measurement?

Natural blood pressure lowerer: With a healthy lifestyle to the optimal target value

By lowering high blood pressure levels through a healthy lifestyle, above all with endurance exercise, reducing excess weight and consistently taking blood pressure medication, you can effectively prevent secondary diseases such as heart failure in the form of hypertensive heart disease (“high pressure heart”) and cardiac arrhythmias (atrial fibrillation) as well as complications such as heart attack and stroke. The optimal blood pressure target values ​​for younger patients up to the age of 65 are currently less than 130 mmHg systolic, provided they can tolerate it. Patients over 65 should have systolic readings below 140 mmHg to avoid side effects. The values ​​mentioned also apply to patients with secondary diseases such as diabetes, coronary artery disease (CHD) and after a stroke.

Blood Pressure “Medication” Endurance Movement

Regular endurance sports such as cycling, walking, jogging or swimming are considered one of the most important lifestyle factors. Regular endurance training also lowers blood pressure in patients who respond poorly to medication. “With endurance exercise, the probability of developing obesity and thus another risk factor for heart disease decreases,” emphasizes Meinertz. The German Heart Foundation recommends exercising at least three times a week for 30 to 45 minutes at moderate intensity. Training at around 70 percent of your maximum heart rate is considered to be the ideal intensity. Since this can usually only be estimated, the rule of thumb is “run without panting”: you should be able to converse during the exercise. Those who do not enjoy the above sports can also choose gymnastics or low-impact sports such as table tennis or golf. “The main thing is that you get active regularly. That can also be a long walk with the dog,” advises Meinertz.

Light strength and endurance training also have a positive effect

Even light weight training has a positive effect when done properly. Low-intensity strength endurance training can also lower blood pressure and complement endurance training. Since strength endurance training is mainly recommended for people with high blood pressure (up to 139/89 mmHg) or mild high blood pressure (up to 159 mmHg), patients should seek individual advice from their doctor about which type of training is right for them. Basically unsuitable for high blood pressure are maximum strength training, for example weight lifting, as well as sports games with high stress such as squash or ice hockey.

Information service for World Hypertension Day

On the occasion of World Hypertension Day, the Heart Foundation is offering a free package with a large number of brochures that provide information about high blood pressure. The information material helps you to become active yourself, regulate your blood pressure and optimally protect your health. Order a package now at www.herzstiftung.de/blutdruck-checken

Brochure on high blood pressure – the silent danger

In the brochure “High blood pressure: protecting the heart and blood vessels”, high blood pressure experts provide information in layman’s terms about the causes, diagnosis and treatment of high blood pressure. Another focus is prevention. The 130-page brochure can be requested free of charge from the Heart Foundation at www.herzstiftung.de/bestellung or by e-mail at [email protected] or Tel. 069 955128-400.