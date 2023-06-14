High blood pressure, these foods lower it in seconds without side effects: they change your life

You can fight hypertension even at the table if you eat these foods. The right foods to lower blood pressure in a short time.

Millions of people around the world fight against hypertension, high blood pressure. This is the pressure exerted by the heart and which allows blood to circulate in the arteries. When it does not fall within the parameters deemed right, it goes towards hypertension when it is too high or even a hypotension when on the contrary it is low.

Although it is not a disease in itself, it predisposes to various problems, mainly at the heart level, as well as being able to cause strokes.

How is it affected? There are several factors that contribute and can be family history, genetic predisposition, obesity and age. But also bad habits such as smoking, excessive use of alcohol, a sedentary lifestyle, diseases such as diabetes.

It is fought with medicines prescribed by the doctor, but it can also be done by modifying one’s lifestyle and diet. Let’s see which foods allow you to keep high blood pressure at bay.

What to avoid

As we have said, the first move to make is contact your doctor who will prescribe the correct pharmacological treatment, but we can also act in the prevention and treatment of hypertension by adopting some precautions. The movement first and then the power. Some foods are allies of the heart and help lower blood pressure while others should be eliminated completely or in any case very limited. Which?

First the classic dice da brodo, rich in salt which is notoriously the worst enemy of high blood pressure; much better to prefer the one without glutamate. And then canned foods such as tuna and those ready in bags. Shellfish and some types of fish such as salted herring, eel, crustaceans. Caviar and pickled olives, of course, sauces such as mustard, ketchup and mayonnaise, some cheeses such as Parmesan, provolone, fontina and gorgonzola, some and pizza.

Foods to lower blood pressure

And allied foods for fight high blood pressure? It is good to bring oily fish to the table, pumpkin seeds which contain an amino acid which favors vasodilation, wild berries, celery, beans and lentils, rich in fiber which help regulate blood pressure, chard and spinach, cabbage and spices such as saffron, coriander, cumin, cardamom and cinnamon.

The list also includes the Tuscan bread or Umbrian which are products with less salt than the classic one, chicken and veal, and whole grains. A rule to follow is to reduce the consumption of salt to a minimum, for example by avoiding salting vegetables and replacing it with one with a reduced sodium content, as well as the water.

