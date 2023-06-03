Home » High blood pressure: What you can effectively do about it
Health

High blood pressure: What you can effectively do about it

by admin
High blood pressure: What you can effectively do about it

by Constanze Loeffler

03.06.2023, 08:15

1 Min.

At least every fifth person in this country has high blood pressure – often unnoticed. Without treatment, vessels, kidneys and brain suffer, potentially fatal complications threaten.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), high blood pressure is the greatest health risk worldwide. Stress, alcohol and obesity cause increased values. In Germany alone, about every third person between the ages of 18 and 80 is affected. The heart then has to pump the blood into the vessels with increased force. The heart wall thickens. The pump muscle no longer relaxes completely and only fills up insufficiently with nutrient and oxygen-rich blood. The organs are less well supplied with blood, vessels in the brain, heart and kidneys are destroyed – and can thus trigger a stroke, heart attack or kidney failure.

See also  What brings more interest: overnight or fixed-term deposit? | > - Guide

You may also like

ADUC – Health – Article

What the cycling action day is about

Infectious diseases: vaccine patches as a promising solution

Cancer blood test detects over 50 cancers with...

New cases in France, according to Bassetti it...

Zombie drug, first victim in Europe: what consequences...

Roads like rivers in Matera due to a...

farewell to the paralyzed entrepreneur played by François...

Paula (27) has been suffering from Post Covid...

Gym workout, better more repetitions or more weight?...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy