High blood pressure: What you can effectively do about it

by Constanze Loeffler 03.06.2023, 08:15



At least every fifth person in this country has high blood pressure – often unnoticed. Without treatment, vessels, kidneys and brain suffer, potentially fatal complications threaten.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), high blood pressure is the greatest health risk worldwide. Stress, alcohol and obesity cause increased values. In Germany alone, about every third person between the ages of 18 and 80 is affected. The heart then has to pump the blood into the vessels with increased force. The heart wall thickens. The pump muscle no longer relaxes completely and only fills up insufficiently with nutrient and oxygen-rich blood. The organs are less well supplied with blood, vessels in the brain, heart and kidneys are destroyed – and can thus trigger a stroke, heart attack or kidney failure.