High blood pressure also derives from an unscrupulous diet: the list of foods to avoid at the table has been updated.

According to data issued by the National Congress of the Italian Society of Arterial Hypertension, ben 17 million Italians would suffer from this disease. This clinical condition determines serious health risks of the individual, including the hypothesis of heart attackdamage to blood vessels and accumulation of fluid in the lungs, legs and other tissues.

High blood pressure can depend on various triggers: among them we find bad habits such as smoking, alcohol abuse, an excessively stressful lifestyle and, of course, an unregulated diet. All universally diffused elements, e integrated with the modern lifestylefrantic and pounding.

However, if we try to limit the mistakes, trying to balance the food cyclicality on the table, we have to deal with an additional one pitfall.

Indeed, we often put them in the cart apparently genuine and healthy productsbut which may contain unsuspected levels of sodium. In this case, the first defensive strategy involves painstaking reading of the label: here is the list of killer foods.

Spending and high blood pressure: an informed choice is the best defense

Il sodium contributes significantly to raising the blood pressure, and every nutritionist and dietician recommends therefore reducing its use in the kitchen. Among the foods that contain them in greater quantities, the ones certainly stand out cured meats, in which it performs the extra function of preservative. Also pay attention to raw ham and hamburger.

Even the polloAlthough seemingly light in weight and free from health risks, frozen form can contain high levels of sodium. Examples are i nuggets, nuggets and other industrial formats on the market. The same goes for the vegetable soup: paradoxically, soups and vegetable soups can favor the onset of high blood pressure. A distinction must be made, however: the alert refers exclusively to packaged and ready-to-eat products, most often frozen. A traditional homemade minestrone is always the tastiest and most beneficial solution, provided you dose sparingly salt and stock cube.

Other blacklisted foods

Finally, notice a licorice, honey, chocolate, coffee and refined sugar. As delicious as they are, these substances have a major impact on blood pressure. If consumed too frequently, therefore, they are able to negatively affect it general state of health of the consumer.

The American Heart Association, as a last piece of advice, suggests replacing refined carbohydrates with those in a more raw form, favoring them foods containing soy or milk protein.