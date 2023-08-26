high blood pressure|hardening of the arteries|vascular disease|arteriosclerosis | Gesundheit-Aktuell.de

Hypertension is an abnormal increase in pressure in the arteries to a systolic value of more than 140 mmHg and a diastolic value of more than 90 mmHg. Blood pressure is measured in the arteries, preferably in the upper arm or thigh, and is considered a widespread disease in Germany.

High blood pressure is a major risk factor for vascular disease, kidney failure and heart failure. In most people, high blood pressure has no identifiable cause. Doctors speak of essential or primary hypertension. High blood pressure is caused by changes in certain areas of the body in only one in ten patients. Risk factors such as a family history of high blood pressure, obesity, lack of exercise, stress and high salt consumption favor the development of high blood pressure. Above average, primary hypertension occurs in connection with other diseases such as obesity, type 2 diabetes, high blood lipid levels and gout.

Doctors then speak of the metabolic syndrome. Secondary hypertension is the result of another disease. These most commonly include diseases of the kidneys (narrowing of the renal arteries or chronic kidney disease) or changes in the hormone balance.

Why is high blood pressure harmful?

Most diseases are conspicuous because they cause symptoms. You often don’t notice anything at first when your blood pressure is too high. Nevertheless, the persistently high pressure in the arteries damages both the heart and the blood vessels. The flexible vascular wall becomes more rigid and calcification or narrowing of the vascular wall (so-called arteriosclerosis) develops. In the long term, this primarily damages the brain (in the sense of a brain dysfunction caused by many small strokes), kidneys (kidney failure), heart (coronary artery disease, CHD) and eyes. It is often not only the high blood pressure that damages your health, but various risk factors interact. The more risk factors, the greater the risk z. B. for a heart attack or a stroke. Only the damaged organs send the first warnings of high blood pressure with symptoms such as headaches, dizziness, nosebleeds, chest pain, nervousness and shortness of breath.

How is high blood pressure diagnosed?

The most important examination are regular blood pressure measurements or long-term pressure measurements. Further examinations of the blood and urine in the laboratory serve to differentiate between primary and secondary high blood pressure. Electrocardiogram (ECG) and ergometry = stress ECG are also among the frequently used examination therapies.

How is high blood pressure treated?

First of all, an attempt is made to lower the blood pressure with the help of medication with general measures such as regular physical exertion, weight reduction and restriction of salt consumption. Some risk factors can also be influenced yourself, such as cigarette and alcohol consumption, lack of exercise, severe tension and stress. If medical treatment is required, it usually has to be maintained for life.

Deceptively, patients with high blood pressure often feel more comfortable, more alive than when they have dropped to a normal range. Nevertheless, lowering high blood pressure is necessary to prevent secondary diseases.

The most common cause of chronic high blood pressure is hardening of the arteries. This is a natural process with increasing age, but it is accelerated by high blood pressure. Possible consequences of hardening of the arteries include stroke, heart attack and even blindness.

If high blood pressure is not treated, the risk of consequential damage increases.

With your own help and with good medication treatment, the late effects of hypertension can be largely prevented or delayed. The decisive factor here is that high blood pressure must not be dismissed as an insignificant measured value, but rather it must be taken seriously as an illness.

