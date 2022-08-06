Diabetes can lead to symptoms in the mouth that you would not suspect as well as being able to damage the entire body, resulting in various ailments and dental diseases.

Checking the mouth can alert you to the onset of high blood sugar. In fact, one in five cases of tooth loss is related to diabetes.

For most people with diabetes, hyperglycemia causes blood sugar levels above the following target values:

Above 130 mg / dl on an empty stomach or before meals.

Above 180 mg / dl, two hours after a meal.

The high blood sugar or hyperglycemia occurs when the amount of insulin in the blood is insufficient or ineffective. Since glucose cannot enter cells due to a lack of insulin, it accumulates in the blood and increases blood sugar levels.

Chronic hyperglycemia, even low, can lead to long-term complications such as stroke, blindness, or kidney failure.

The onset of hyperglycemia it is generally asymptomatic. It is therefore necessary to check your blood sugar regularly.

Symptoms of hyperglycemia include fatigue, thirst, dry mouth, profuse urination, as well as blurred vision and sudden weight loss.

Some indicators inside the mouth are able to show the presence or absence of a high blood sugar level.

Precisely for this reason it is of fundamental importance to be able to identify every alarm signal coming from our body, in order to don’t make the situation worse of our health over time.

Know the symptoms to prevent high blood sugar

Our behavior and some attitudes, such as the possibility of suffering from chronic hyperglycemia, even low, are editable.