The food that helps keep blood sugar low has been revealed. It is a product that we all ignore in the supermarket.

One of the values ​​that each of us would like it to be always low is certainly that of glycemia. Many Italians, however, suffer from high blood sugar and are unable to lower this value.

It finally arrives the food that would lower blood sugar once and for all. So we can say goodbye to high blood sugar with this product that we don’t usually buy at the supermarket.

Here comes the solution to lower blood sugar

It is a food from the red or pink color, rich in flavonoids. The size of this product is really small, while its flavor is intense.

Precisely for this last characteristic, perhaps, few know how to use it in the kitchen and for this reason most avoid buying it.

There are really all kinds of this food! It exists in its white, red, purple, black and even green versions.

Furthermore, this food would not only be responsible for lowering blood sugar, but also for the value of cholesterol.

Let’s find out together what is this essential food for our health!

The food that is missing on our tables but is an ally of health

Did you understand what is the food that helps lower blood sugar levels? This is the radish!

According to what was reported by the doctor in food sciences Maria di Bianco, this food it would also protect the liver.

This is also confirmed by the study by the China Agricultural University, which admits how radishes are detoxifiers and purifying for the blood.

Another feature of radishes is to be capable of reducing urinary tract infections; and then again they promote weight loss, reduce blood pressure, take care of skin health and strengthen the immune system.

Last but not least lower cholesterol and blood sugar.

Radishes have a large amount of fiber and anthocyanins, which are a particular species of flavonoids, which strengthen the cardiovascular health.

Furthermore, radishes help keep cholesterol levels low, because they combine with low-density lipoproteins. Finally, as already mentioned, they have a low glycemic index and therefore allow the blood glucose-insulin not to undergo sudden changes.

Radishes are perfect for anyone suffering from diseases such as diabetes, but in any case they are great for anyone who wants to take care of their health.