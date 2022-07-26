We are talking about high blood sugar, or hyperglycemia, when blood glucose, calculated in the morning on an empty stomach, exceeds 100 mg / dl and when, after eating 2 hours after a meal, values> 140 mg / dl are recorded.

There are various ways to lower blood sugar levels. Today we will talk about what involves the use of a herb with extraordinary pharmaceutical properties: bay leaf.

High blood sugar uses this natural system: “incredible”

Scented and perfect for preparing many recipes, this aromatic herb has been used for centuries not only in the kitchen, but also to treat many diseases. In fact, bay leaves are full of nutrients. Within them we can find vitamin C and A, folic acid and substantial minerals such as selenium, copper, magnesium, zinc, iron, potassium and calcium.

These active ingredients give the laurel a role as an ally of well-being, also perfect against diabetes. In fact, scientific studies have proven that these miraculous leaves are excellent for controlling the level of glucose in the blood in subjects suffering from type 2 diabetes. In fact, antioxidants operate in a straight line on insulin production, regulating it. However, the properties of the laurel do not end there.

This plant is also ideal for controlling cholesterol and triglycerides, supporting heart health and allowing us to prevent deadly diseases such as stroke and heart attack. Thanks to the flavonoids, bay leaves are also recommended for those suffering from high blood pressure and to increase the immune system. Several active ingredients contained in bay leaves can improve heart performance and help prevent strokes and heart attacks.

The flavonoids that the plant is full of help regulate blood pressure in hypertensive patients. Laurel is also used to hinder constipation and diarrhea, keep the intestines healthy, prevent menstrual pain and cramps, support night rest and the well-being of teeth and kidneys. In the past it was considered a powerful pain reliever and still today it is an excellent ally against cough, flu and fever.

What to do

To control diabetes, boil some bay leaves in water, then refrigerate and drink before meals, at least twice a day. Alternatively, you can consume the powdered leaves for at least a month or create a warm infusion to be taken in the morning, before starting the day. So here’s how to use this incredible herb against blood sugar.