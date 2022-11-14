It’s really impossible to resist a nice slice of hot freshly baked bread, but if you have diabetes or high blood sugar don’t abuse it. Rather opt for these alternatives.

We know well how difficult it is for us Italians to give up bread and pasta, yet there are cases in which it is necessary not to abuse these two appetizing foods. But how to do it? Here are the tips for choosing the most suitable bread for our health.

The latest statistics show that 1 in 10 people over the age of 40 suffer from diabetes, usually type 2. People with diabetes are unable to make enough insulin from the pancreas to regulate their blood sugar, which means that their blood sugar can get too high. It is now known that the first step to fight any disease is to change your eating habits, choosing for example the Mediterranean diet, preferring healthy, organic and seasonal food, always practicing, when possible, a minimum of movement.

The perfect bread for those with high blood sugar and diabetes

The Mediterranean diet however, it provides a large amount of carbohydrates, which is risky for those suffering from diabetes or high blood sugar. In particular, bread and pasta are the basis of every meal of an average Italian, but it is important to carefully choose the grain used to obtain the flour.