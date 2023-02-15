The food in question is often accused of being the main responsible for the increase in cholesterol levels: here is the myth to dispel in this regard.

High cholesterol is a problem that affects many people and can cause serious damage to their health. In particular, the risks are linked to an increased possibility of developing cardiovascular diseases, including atherosclerosis. It is a degenerative pathology that affects the arteries and can even lead to death.

Having said that, it is important to dispel one of the false myths surrounding eggs. In fact, many believe that they are among the main responsible for the increase in cholesterol levels. it’s actually a mistaken belief—here’s what you need to know about it.

High cholesterol: the myth to dispel about this food

To begin with, it should be noted that the cholesterol it is a substance that is already present in our body. Specifically, it is an extremely important element for our health since it participates in an innumerable series of fundamental processes, including the synthesis of steroid hormones and vitamin D. There are cases in which, however, the excessive presence of the aforementioned substance can lead to serious consequences for your health.

In this regard, many are convinced that the egg are among the main responsible for the increase in cholesterol, but it is wrong. It may be useful to know about that several scientific studies have highlighted the fact that the food in question does not increase the production of the substance in the organism. In addition to this, it has emerged that following regular consumption of eggs, the levels of good cholesterol increase, which in fact plays a protective role.

Also worth mentioning is the high quantity of choline contained in eggs which makes the food extremely beneficial for the brain, as well as vitamin K2. The latter, in particular, allows you to keep the arteries clean. Although it is a food rich in cholesterol, the problem with excessively high levels is linked to the liver. When this produces too much and there is intestinal dysbiosis, in fact, the risk of experiencing cardiovascular problems is higher.

In addition to this, it is important to say that the food is also not recommended in the case of gallbladder infections. In this case, in fact, experts recommend limiting its consumption as much as possible. In other cases, in the absence of health problems, we can safely say that it can be achieved also consume up to two eggs per day. In the light of the above, it is important to specify that cholesterol remains a fundamental substance for the correct functioning of the organism. Therefore, although it should be introduced in moderation, it should absolutely not be neglected.