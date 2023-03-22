Access the article and all the contents of the site with the dedicated app, newsletters and live updates.

Reduce the cholesterolespecially the bad one (LDL) is a key target in the therapy of ischemic heart disease. In this regard, the discovery of statins was a milestone that changed therapy in a positive way. However, 7 to 29% of patients taking statins report pain or even musculoskeletal damage that prevents or limits the ability to receive adequate drug doses to achieve their goal.

The experimentation

In the latest issue of the New England Journal of Medicine, Steven E. Nissen and his collaborators at the Cleveland Clinic (USA) presented the results of an experiment, carried out with 1250 hospitals in 32 American and European countries, using bempedoic acid in patients with high cholesterol and cardiovascular problems who were intolerant to statins.

Bempedoic acid, the Italian Medicines Agency has just approved the reimbursement, is a substance very similar to statins in that it reduces the synthesis of cholesterol in the liver and facilitates its elimination at the vascular level.

The dosage

They have been studied 14,000 hypercholesterolemic patients (48% women), with previous vascular events or risk factors, half of whom received bempedoic acid at a dosage of 180 mg per day. The other half were given a placebo instead. The results were evaluated taking into consideration not only the possible reduction of cholesterol, but also the cardiovascular effects.

The results

Already six months after the start of the administration of the drug there was a reduction in LDL cholesterol levels of 21% which reached over 26% at the end of the study. At the same time there was a significant reduction in C-reactive protein (CRP), which is a primary coronary risk factor and which was reduced by 21% six months after the start of the trial and remained reduced by about 20% for throughout the duration of the study.

The improvements

In parallel with the cholesterol and CRP results there was a marked improvement in the clinical situation. The combination of cardiovascular mortality, stroke or heart attack decreased by more than 13% and the need for coronary revascularization through angioplasty or by-pass was also 19% lower over the study period.

As far as muscle pain is concerned, there was a presence of myalgia in only 5.6% of patients, while clear signs of rhabdomyolysis (destruction of muscle tissue) occurred in only 0.06% of patients. Although statins are able to keep cholesterol under control in most cases, there are still patients who fail to obtain optimal results or who abandon the therapy due to liver or muscle problems.

The intolerance

Bempedoic acid could be a further help in particular in those who, due to myalgias or intolerance, cannot use statins, and it seems to act, together with other drugs, as another arrow in the arc of atherosclerosis therapy.

*Professor of Cardiology Catholic University, Rome

