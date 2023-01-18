Home Health High cholesterol alert: here’s what you absolutely must not do
High cholesterol alert: here's what you absolutely must not do

High cholesterol alert: here's what you absolutely must not do

Hypercholesterolemia, or side cholesterol, is a prerequisite that in the last 10 years has been on the rise among men and women and affects 38% of Italians. These that we have given you are the data of the Iss-Anmco cardiovascular epidemiological observatory.

The most important role in controlling cholesterol levels belongs to the diet, in fact foods of vegetable origin and low in fat are the best protection but the importance of a right lifestyle and regular physical activity should not be forgotten either. Cholesterol, for those who don’t learn it, is a fat that is largely generated by the body and a very small part inserted with the diet and essential for performing various functions in the body. It is involved in the digestion process, thanks to the formation of bile and adheres to the production of vitamin D, valid for bone health. In fact this supports the construction of the cell wall, especially of the nervous system and is the precursor of hormones such as testosterone and estrogen.

To keep cholesterol under control, experts suggest limiting animal fats such as butter, lard, cream; saturated vegetable oils such as palm and rapeseed and last but not least offal such as liver, brain and kidneys. Then you also need to avoid sausages with a high content of saturated fat. Sausages and preserved meats in general should be eaten as little as possible, not only with a view to cardiovascular protection but also to prevent cancer.

The guidelines remind us not to exceed 50 grams per week. However, nutrition alone is not always enough. It must be supported and fulfilled with a healthy lifestyle. In fact, experts in this area recommend that you also be careful not to smoke, since smoking lowers the levels of “good” cholesterol. Implement physical activity that increases the “good” cholesterol at the expense of the ‘bad’.

The choice must always be made in the context of aerobic sports, such as cycling, aerobic gymnastics, dancing, swimming, football, basketball, volleyball, brisk walking. Finally, it is necessary to reduce or eliminate excess weight and especially the excess waistline, reaching values ​​of less than 80 cm for women and 94 cm for men.

