High cholesterol is a fairly common problem that can pose serious health risks. Therefore, it is necessary to pay attention to nutrition. Here are which foods to avoid if you have high cholesterol.

Cholesterol is a substance present in our body and is necessary for life. However, when it is present in excess, it can cause serious problems for our health. Generally, they are considered to be at the limit starting from 170 in young people and starting from 200 for adults.

High cholesterol can depend on several factors. It can be due to genetic reasons, it can be a consequence of some pathologies or taking drugs. However, high blood cholesterol levels are often influenced by our lifestyle and poor diet. Therefore, in the fight against high cholesterol it is necessary to follow a correct diet avoiding foods that could worsen the situation. For this reason, today we are going to find out which foods to avoid in case of high cholesterol.

The presence of excess cholesterol can cause the formation of fatty deposits in the blood vessels that narrow the lumen. This obstruction to the passage of blood can cause heart attacks and strokes. For this reason, it is necessary to keep blood fat levels at bay by observing a correct lifestyle and a healthy diet, avoiding unsafe foods. But what are the foods to avoid in case of high cholesterol? Let’s find out together.

As we anticipated, to improve your cholesterol levels, it is advisable to avoid certain foods. Specifically, experts recommend avoiding or, at least, limiting the consumption of:

Animal fats; such as lard, lard, butter or cream

Offal (brain, liver) and fatty cured meats

Simple sugars; such as glucose, sucrose and industrial fructose

Milk, yogurt and cheeses with a high saturated fat content

Alcoholic beverages

Egg pasta and packaged products containing eggs

Saturated vegetable oils

In case of high cholesterol, it is recommended to prefer foods such as: vegetables, cereals, legumes and fruit. Green light also to blue fish and white meats.

In summary, the most important role in controlling cholesterol levels rests with the diet. It is necessary to prefer foods of plant origin and low in fat. However, nutrition alone is not always enough. Therefore, it can be useful to associate a healthy diet, a correct lifestyle and regular physical activity.