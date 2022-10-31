High cholesterol is often a symptom of poor health. You can run for cover by eating these healthy, health-friendly foods.

Closely related to nutrition, excess cholesterol is usually evaluated with basic blood tests. Most commonly, sufferers are in a precarious state of health showing obesity or severe overweight as a general symptom. High cholesterol causes a buildup of fat in the arteries which leads to plaque formation in the blood vessels.

Many problems of our health are precisely linked to its excess, including the high risk of incurring more coronary pathologies and consequently the risk of heart attack oh you stroke. The first step is to rely on your doctor and drastically change your eating habits. Moving more, avoiding smoking and abusing alcohol can be enough of a change. But which foods to go for when you have high cholesterol?

Cholesterol: fight it with these foods

Cholesterol is a lipid found in many foods of animal origin. Think of eggs, milk derivatives, fatty meats and sausages and in general in industrialized foods. To combat its appearance it is good to prefer a diet based on healthy and varied foods, following the seasonality of fruit and vegetables, and reducing fats and sugars. Let’s start by choosing pasta and common flour i Whole grains. Very useful for slow down the absorption of cholesterol on the part of the organism, the best are oats and barley, and to a lesser extent, rye and wheat.

The very important vegetables, especially the bitter ones. Because? S.they stimulate the functioning of the liver and help to purify it and clear it of cholesterol. Vegetables such as red radicchio, aubergines, chicory, artichokes, in addition to good quality black olives, are essential foods for the good health of the liver and the whole organism. Rich in natural antioxidants, such as vitamin C, they are the natural medicine for our body: the fresh fruit of the season. Green light to apples, strawberries, kiwis, grapes and all citrus fruits for counteract bad cholesterol ed help lose weight.

Another way to reduce cholesterol is to replace the proteins animals with those vegetables such as soy, legumes, tofu, chia seeds and seaweed. These are the best source of protein along with the blue fishrich in omega 3, essential for reduce cholesterol and triglycerides.

If a slight sense of hunger arises between meals, you can easily choose a fruit or the dried fruit. A handful is enough to fill up with essential vitamins and minerals to support the immune system. Finally, it is good to choose carefully what type of oil to use in the kitchen. To counteract cholesterol it is very useful used raw extra virgin olive oil, soy, coconut, almond and flax oil. As with dried fruit, it is necessary to pay attention to the quantities. Therefore, never exceed two tablespoons of oilwhatever it is, per day.