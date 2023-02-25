High cholesterol is often indicated as a progressively growing condition among the population, both in Italy and in the rest of Europe, and various factors actually lead to a greater “appearance” of this disease recognized as such for a long time now. Even if high cholesterol is seen as a bad thing, in a general sense this lipid is very important if in “right” quantities. It has been demonstrated that a more careful lifestyle as well as the development of diets that involve the elimination of specific foods can help manage this value.

High cholesterol? “Don’t eat these foods!”

But what is cholesterol? It constitutes a form of lipid that has a waxy substance if in larger quantities, and in this form it tends to accumulate in the internal walls of the arteries, thus causing, above all over time, a lower blood flow up to increasing the risk of diseases related to the circulatory system, such as heart attacks and strokes.

Cholesterol is not something to be “eliminated” also because it would be impossible: a large part of cholesterol is in fact developed by the body itself and has fundamental functions for cell development but also for specific functions such as the creation of bile.

Usually the type of cholesterol is divided into two, the “good” one disposed to a beneficial function is the HDL one, High Density Lipoproteinwhile the bad one is exactly the type described above, known as bad LDL cholesterol, Low Density Lipoprotein.

In general, complex foods, often fatty and difficult to manage, are the ones to avoid, for example:

Aged cheeses, the various forms of sausages and cured meats in almost all but also offal such as liver have a very negative effect on the management of “bad” cholesterol.

Bakery products, especially those conceived through industrial production, also have a very negative effect on this value, in addition to sugary drinks, as well as fried foods that are almost always to be avoided.