The results of a recent study conducted in Italy confirm the most widespread nutritional recommendations: eat more fruit, vegetables and whole grains to reduce blood cholesterol levels.

Men who follow a diet that reduces blood cholesterol not only have a lower risk of developing cardiovascular disease, but also reduce their chances of getting prostate cancer. The research results were published in the journal Food & Function.

Some surveys of dietary habits have suggested a link between cholesterol and its metabolites and prostate cancer, but previous studies examining this relationship have not been conclusive.

However, it has been found that a diet high in saturated or monounsaturated fatty acids and cholesterol, as well as rich in animal products, increases the risk of developing cancer.

You can reduce your cholesterol levels by changing your eating habits, such as increasing your intake of green vegetables and nuts.

It is possible to fight hypercholesterolemia by choosing certain foods that help eliminate LDL cholesterol, also known as “bad cholesterol”.

Whole grains, legumes and vegetables do not contain cholesterol, which helps to reduce the level of cholesterol in the blood. Fiber-rich vegetables may also help reduce the absorption of dietary cholesterol in the intestines, one way to combat high blood pressure.

To keep your cholesterol under control, consume a normal portion of cereals – preferring whole grains to processed ones – and legumes at least two to four times a week.

Whole grains are recommended, such as brown bread, pasta and rice, as well as spelled, oats and barley. Two to three servings of vegetables and two of fruit should be consumed each day.

Since the fats in fish are largely unsaturated, consuming them can help reduce cholesterol levels.

It should be remembered, however, that cooking on the grill or in foil is to be preferred, while frying is to be avoided. The consumption of molluscs and crustaceans is allowed once a week at most.

Little oil and the good one. Saturated animal fats, such as butter and lard, raise blood cholesterol levels. Unsaturated vegetable oils, such as extra virgin olive oil, can help lower them.

Meat, both red and white, can be consumed without limitations. However, lean cuts are preferable and visible fat on poultry should always be removed before cooking.

It is best to minimize the consumption of sausages, cheeses and eggs, which contain rather high amounts of fat. Prefer skimmed milk to whole milk.

As far as cooking methods are concerned, those that do not include the addition of fat, such as boiling, steaming and grilling, are preferable to those that involve frying in a pan or fryer.