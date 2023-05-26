High cholesterol, fought at the table: foods that help lower the values

High cholesterol is caused, in almost all cases, by a wrong diet and therefore it can be lowered with specific foods.

As well as diabetes, too Cholesterol is one of the most common diseases. Substance essential for the correct functioning of the organism, it must respect certain values ​​to avoid the danger of cardiovascular pathologies.

There are two types of cholesterol: HDL which contains high density lipoproteins and LDL, considered bad, or low density proteins. The two must be balanced to give rise to a value that is established as a risk factor for disease.

Many do not know it, but there is a possibility that high cholesterol levels can be strongly influenced by a wrong diet. So what can be done to balance the values ​​again?

Fighting cholesterol at the table: foods to always eat

LDL cholesterol is considered bad, this one transports cholesterol from the tissues and from the liver to the cells. HDL or good cholesterol carries cholesterol from cells and tissues to the liver, where it is then processed and excreted or reused. HDL is essential for the removal of cholesterol from the arterieswhile LDL cholesterol, if not disposed of, forms plaques which are dangerous as they prevent the blood from flowing properly and therefore increase the incidence of cardiovascular disease.

There are adequate therapies which are indicated by the doctor, especially when cholesterol is very high, but the first thing is to help the body with a correct diet. The first way to take to better manage blood cholesterol is the feeding, foods help keep in equilibrio HDL e LDL. In particular, there are some foods to consume regularly:

bodies, because they are rich in soluble fibers which help the absorption of cholesterol and therefore prevent it from being in the blood;

Strawberries e oranges that thanks to the pectin they are able to reduce the levels of bad cholesterol;

e that thanks to the pectin they are able to reduce the levels of bad cholesterol; Spinach e broccoli, optimal vegetables for cholesterol control thanks to antioxidants;

e optimal vegetables for cholesterol control thanks to antioxidants; Artichokes, source of cynarin, a very useful compound in the production of bile;

source of cynarin, a very useful compound in the production of bile; Legumes, because fibers help reduce the presence of cholesterol in the digestive tract;

because fibers help reduce the presence of cholesterol in the digestive tract; Olio of Olive because it is a source of monounsaturated fats that directly reduce LDL cholesterol;

because it is a source of monounsaturated fats that directly reduce LDL cholesterol; Pesce, able to provide fatty acids and omega 3;

able to provide fatty acids and omega 3; Fruit shell which allows with fibers and antioxidants to reduce the values;

which allows with fibers and antioxidants to reduce the values; Whole grains which are a panacea for cardiovascular health.

In addition to these foods you have to work in reverse going to delete others such as highly processed foods, sugary drinks, coffee, alcohol.