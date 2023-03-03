Almost 5 million Italians do not know that they are at high risk of developing cardiovascular diseases. They are those who have an alteration in the amount of fat in their blood, especially triglycerides and cholesterol, but are unaware of it. A large slice, 40% of the over 10 million Italians (about 1 in 6 citizens) who suffer from mild and moderate dyslipidemia. There are many natural products on the market that claim to reduce cholesterol levels, few that are scientifically studied. A study on 526 patients, published in the scientific journal FFHD (Functional Foods in Health and Disease), has now demonstrated the action of monacolin, berberine, bergamot, Coenzyme Q10 and vitamin k2 in the metabolism of LDL cholesterol: the mix formulated in a product nutraceutical – Liponamed – caused a reduction of more than 20% of LDL cholesterol levels already after 30 days of treatment.

A risk factor that should not be underestimated

The correlation between dyslipidemia and cerebro-cardiovascular pathologies has been known for some time, and the scientific community agrees on the importance of treating even the mild risk factor, because it can have serious consequences on some patients, such as myocardial infarction and atherosclerosis. “Hypercholesterolemia and increased triglycerides are asymptomatic conditions and can only be identified through blood tests, prescribed or as routine checks, or by familiarity”, says Claudio Cricelli, President of SIMG (Italian Society of General Medicine). “A weapon against their development is attention to lifestyles: not smoking, eating properly and practicing physical activity make it possible to significantly reduce the chances of their appearance, which are greater with increasing age”.

National and international guidelines suggest the importance of reducing cholesterol levels even in mild forms of dyslipidemia, with the maintenance of a varied and balanced diet and a correct lifestyle and the association, if necessary, of specific food supplements. “These products have proved to be useful in subjects with non-optimal levels of triglycerides and cholesterol in the blood and a low cardiovascular risk, as they allow the maintenance of normal levels of cholesterol and triglycerides”, underlines Arrigo Cicero, President of the Italian Nutraceutical Society (SINut). “There are numerous dedicated clinical studies and they mainly underline the usefulness of molecules such as monacolin k, which is obtained from the fermentation of red rice, and berberine, which is extracted directly from plants. Other components with positive effects on blood fats are phytosterols, present in oils and nuts, bergamot and artichoke extracts”.

A natural ally

Today LDL lipoproteins, the ‘bad’ form of this fat, are considered a cause of atherosclerotic disease, no longer just a risk factor. “This paradigm shift, which has taken place in recent years, allows us to consider the nutraceutical as an important ally for the treatment of people with mild and moderate dyslipidemia”, explains Francesco Natale, cardiologist. The latest guidelines of the Italian Society of Cardiology suggest, for those presents mild and moderate cholesterolemia, an improvement in lifestyle and the introduction of products based on substances of natural origin.” The study published in FFHD is the result of a collaboration between the specialist and the general practitioner: it is a fundamental synergy for the prevention of cardiovascular diseases, which allows to quickly reach the treatment target, with a better prevention result.Long-term treatment based on nutraceuticals, like all long-term treatments, presents a major obstacle: adherence to the protocol.For this reason, the collaboration established with the family doctor, who has a pr privileged with the client, it is one of the most effective weapons”, says Natale again.

The importance of formulation

The offer of nutraceuticals is very vast. How to orient yourself? “Each of them has different active ingredients and health properties, not suitable for the treatment of all subjects. For this reason it is important that the person does not make the choice alone, but consults his doctor, nutritionist biologist or pharmacist The product should be chosen on the basis of the quality of the raw material and the formulation, which often includes multiple combined active ingredients, to exploit the multiple mechanisms of action”, adds Alessandro Colletti, Department of Pharmaceutical Science and Technology at the University of Turin studies.

For example, monacolin k has a blocking action on the synthesis of cholesterol in the liver. Bergamot has proved to be useful for cardiovascular prevention, because thanks to the polyphenolic substances it contains, it is able to lower LDL levels even at a qualitative level: this means that the lipids that persist prove to be less harmful to the formation of atheromatous plaque. Berberine, on the other hand, acts through the elimination of cholesterol in the liver and with the improvement of both postprandial and fasting blood sugar levels. Vitamin K2 also plays an important role in prevention: it has in fact been shown to increase the elasticity of the vessels. “In the panorama of nutraceuticals useful for regulating the functionality of the cardiovascular system, there are options that are the result of careful research and a specially designed and patented technique, useful for maximizing the absorption of the individual active ingredients, as in the case of Liponamed”, concludes Colletti.