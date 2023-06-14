High cholesterol, here are 5 symptoms not to be underestimated

Especially as the years go by, one of the enemies of our body is the cholesterol, i.e. the excessive presence of fat in the blood. In most cases, as we have seen on ilGiornale.it, it is produced by our body and in this sense it does not depend on us. Other times, however, the “fault” is ours for the diet we take on a daily basis: among the causes of high cholesterol we can list some diseases such as diabetes, chronic renal failure and liver disease but also alcohol abuse and excessive sedentary lifestyle. But how do you understand when the values ​​are high? Here are some symptoms that sound like alarm bells.

Digestion

One of the signs of this pathology, when it becomes important, is the difficulty in digest particularly fatty foods since these reduce the action of the metabolism but also the hepatic activity, i.e. that of the liver.

Hands and feet

Another symptom not to be underestimated is numbness in the hands and feet: the cause is to be found in the obstruction of the arteries which, by causing less blood to flow, give rise to joint pain but also inflammation and numbness.

What happens to the eyes

When there is an excessive accumulation of cholesterol in the blood vessels, vision problems can occur with eyes that tire easily: one can experience reduced oxygenation which complicates the microcirculation.

The signs on the skin

Even the skin “speaks”: when a patient has high blood values, hives or some yellowish or dark skin spots may appear. The reason is to be found in an accumulation in the subcutaneous area.

Mind and body

Those who suffer from this pathology have a physical weakening and poor ability to concentrate: in this sense it is not difficult to find fatigue, stress and less reactivity.

It is important to underline, however, that often no symptoms appear and the disease is asymptomatic: blood tests must be performed to be sure of having high or normal values. Humanitas experts explain that the levels of total cholesterol, LDL and HDL will be researched. “ I values ​​are expressed in milligrams per deciliter (mg/dl) and have been associated with different degrees of cardiovascular risk”. The wish is the total and LDL are low while HDL are high. In the event that treatment is required, the specialist will prescribe the necessary medications to the patient.

You may also be interested in: