The production of the cholesterol 80% occurs at an endogenous level (that is, it depends on our body) and only 20% at an exogenous level (therefore linked to nutrition). What are the symptoms of high cholesterol? With some specific exceptions, such as Familial Hypercholesterolaemia, a hereditary disease in which high levels of “bad” cholesterol (LDL) are already developed at a young age, high cholesterol levels are asymptomatic and it is necessary to measure them with routine analyses.

To prevent serious risks of dangerous diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, total values ​​of 200 mg/dl should never be exceeded, thus keeping well below the threshold of 100 mg/dl for the cholesterol LDL (above 50 mg/dl for HDL cholesterol). However, there are natural remedies that include proper nutrition and physical activity. A healthy and balanced diet does not lead to hypercholesterolemia, but due to our often untidy habits and lifestyles that are too hectic, it is possible to exceed the consumption of foods that promote high cholesterol, first of all trans fatty acidssugars and hydrogenated fats.

Furthermore, the absence of physical activity can clearly lead to overweight, thus increasing the risks deriving from the intake of high-calorie foods. To lower cholesterol without the aid of drugs, the only possible way is to observe some healthy habits, the first of which concerns nutrition. Here are some tips on your diet. Foods to avoid for high cholesterol:

-Margarine;

– partially hydrogenated and refined vegetable oils;

– sweet pastries and snacks, pretzels and snacks;

– fillings for brioches and icings for industrial cakes;

– french fries and any type of frozen breaded product;

– packaged frankfurters;

-bouillon cubes;

– added sugars.

The most common mistake people make in trying to lower their levels cholesterol in the blood is to completely eliminate fats of animal origin but this is not part of a balanced scheme. In addition to nutrition, however, the lifestyle we lead is also fundamental, which significantly affects the control of cholesterol levels. It is recommended to stop smoking immediately; keep weight under control; delete the alcohol limiting oneself, if absolutely necessary, to the classic glass of red wine at each meal. Caution. Nutrition is, yes, the starting point for keeping cholesterol under control, but don’t embark on do-it-yourself diets and instead apply intelligent principles.