Cholesterol is a molecule belonging to the class of lipids (i.e. fats) present in our blood. However, the increase in cholesterol is not exclusive to the adult subject: for genetic reasons it can also occur in small children, therefore, in families that have a history of hypercholesterolemia, it is always advisable to evaluate the cholesterol level even in childhood.

Hypercholesterolemia, unfortunately, is often asymptomatic, that is, it does not give rise to any specific sign of the disease. However, its diagnosis can be made with a simple blood test. The guidelines of the European Society of Cardiology indicate the threshold of blood levels according to various cardiovascular risk factors, such as smoking, diabetes and hypertension.

High cholesterol? Here is the official table with food indications

In fact, the predilection for certain foods favors the elimination of LDL cholesterol, also known as “bad cholesterol”, and becomes a weapon in the fight against hypercholesterolemia. Green light for cereals, legumes and vegetables. These foods, in fact, do not contain cholesterol and support in decreasing the levels of excess cholesterol.

Fiber-rich vegetables also help decrease the absorption of dietary cholesterol in the intestine. In the case of high cholesterol, it is therefore advisable to consume normal portions of cereals, preferring wholemeal ones to processed ones, and legumes, taking the latter at least 2-4 times a week.

Among the cereals, wholemeal bread, pasta and rice are recommended for all of this, but also spelled, oats and barley. Instead, make room for fruit and vegetables, not forgetting to introduce 2-3 portions of vegetables and 2 of fruit into the daily menu. Fish is also welcome. Consumption at least 2 or 3 times a week is recommended for those suffering from high cholesterol problems thanks to the characteristic composition of its fat.

However, it should be remembered that grilled, baked or steamed cooking is to be preferred, while frying is to be avoided. As regards the consumption of molluscs and crustaceans, it must not be higher than once a week. Finally, meat, both red and white, can be freely consumed. Lean cuts are to be preferred, however. Always remembering, before cooking, to remove the visible fat and to skin the poultry.